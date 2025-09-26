American personal finance guru Suze Orman: 'This is when a finance degree is useful'

Is it useful to have a finance degree in 2025?

— Aysha

Dear Aysha,

This is such a powerful question — and one that reflects the shifting landscape of education and opportunity in today’s world. With artificial intelligence (AI) automating financial analysis and blockchain reshaping how we store and transfer value, it’s fair to ask: does a traditional finance degree still matter?

My answer is yes — but with a caveat. A finance degree in 2025 is only as useful as the mindset and skillset you build around it.

Let’s start with the fundamentals. A finance degree gives you fluency in how money works — how it’s earned, invested, taxed, and protected. That knowledge is timeless. But what makes it powerful today is how you apply it in a world that’s increasingly digital, decentralised, and global.

In Dubai, you’re already in one of the most innovative financial hubs on the planet. A finance degree here can open doors to careers in fintech, real estate, environmental, social, and governance investing, Islamic finance, and even digital asset management. But employers aren’t just looking for degrees — they’re looking for thinkers. People who can interpret data, communicate clearly, and adapt to new tools.

That’s why I urge you to pair your finance education with digital fluency. Learn Excel, yes — but also Python, Power BI, and blockchain analytics. Understand how exchange-traded funds work, how crypto is regulated, and how financial systems are evolving. The more you connect your academic foundation to real-world innovation, the more indispensable you become.

And let’s not forget the personal dividend: financial literacy. A finance degree doesn’t just help you get hired — it helps you build wealth. You’ll understand how to invest, how to avoid debt traps, and how to protect your future. That’s a return on investment no classroom can quantify.

But here’s the truth: the degree alone isn’t enough. You need internships, certifications, mentors, and curiosity. You need to stay current, stay connected, and stay courageous. Because the world doesn’t reward knowledge alone, it rewards applied wisdom.

So yes, Aysha, a finance degree is useful. But make it powerful. Use it to build a career, a legacy, and a life that reflects your values. And remember: the most valuable asset in any economy isn’t gold, Bitcoin, or real estate—it’s a mind that knows how to think financially.