What insurance policies are essential to have in the UAE — health, car, life, home — and how do I determine the right coverage and provider?



— Tom Harken

Insurance isn’t about making money‭. ‬It’s about protecting your life from financial disaster‭.‬

Too many people either buy too little insurance or buy the wrong kinds entirely‭. ‬The key is understanding which risks could truly derail your financial life and protecting against those first‭.‬

Health Insurance

Health insurance is one of the most important protections you can have‭. ‬Medical costs can rise quickly‭, ‬and serious illness can‭ ‬destroy savings if you’re not properly covered‭.‬

In the UAE‭, ‬health insurance is mandatory in some Emirates‭ (‬such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi‭) ‬and is being expanded so that employer‭-‬paid coverage becomes standard nationwide‭, ‬but mandatory coverage doesn’t always mean adequate coverage‭.‬

Look carefully at‭: ‬hospital and clinic networks‭, ‬annual limits‭, ‬cover for major and chronic illnesses‭, ‬prescription drugs‭, ‬and emergency and specialist care‭. ‬The best plan isn’t always the cheapest‭; ‬the goal is strong coverage with manageable out-of-pocket costs if something serious happens‭.‬

Life Insurance

Life insurance is essential if anyone depends on your income‭. ‬For most families‭, ‬term life insurance is the most affordable and‭ ‬straightforward option‭. ‬It provides large coverage amounts for a fixed number of years at relatively low cost‭.‬

A common guideline is cover of roughly 10–15‭ ‬times your annual income‭, ‬adjusted for your family’s needs‭, ‬debts‭, ‬and future expenses such as education‭. ‬Be cautious with complex‭, ‬investment-style policies‭, ‬which can be expensive and hard to understand‭. ‬Insurance should protect your life not become a confusing investment‭.‬

Car Insurance

Car insurance is mandatory in the UAE‭. ‬The key choice is between third-party liability and comprehensive cover‭. ‬If your vehicle‭ ‬has meaningful value‭, ‬comprehensive cover is usually worth the extra cost because it protects you against damage‭, ‬theft‭, ‬and many types of accidents‭.‬

Always check deductibles‭, ‬coverage limits‭, ‬and the insurer’s claims reputation‭. ‬Cheap insurance that doesn’t pay quickly when you need it isn’t cheap at all‭.‬

Home or Contents Insurance

If you own property‭, ‬home insurance protects the structure itself‭. ‬If you rent‭, ‬contents insurance protects your belongings against theft‭, ‬fire‭, ‬or damage‭. ‬Many people underestimate how expensive it would be to replace everything they own‭, ‬especially in high-rise buildings‭. ‬Even modest cover can provide enormous peace of mind‭.‬

Choosing the Right Provider

Don’t choose insurance based only on price‭. ‬Look at financial strength‭, ‬customer service‭, ‬claims speed‭, ‬and exclusions‭. ‬Insurance is‭ ‬about protection‭: ‬when the unexpected happens‭, ‬the right cover can be the difference between a setback and a financial catastrophe‭.‬