Demand for financial education on the rise

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 3:40 PM Last updated: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 5:10 PM

The demand for finance education in the Middle East is rising rapidly, driven by strong economic growth, the introduction of taxes, and diversification efforts.

To meet this growing demand, a number of institutions are offering several courses suited to the local and regional markets. FintEdu.com, a Dubai-based start-up, is aiming to set new standards in finance and tax education within the GCC by providing affordable, accessible, and specialized knowledge tailored to the region’s unique needs.

FintEdu.com was launched in 2023 by Anu Goel and Rajiv Hira to meet the growing need for specialized, accessible, and affordable education in the fields of tax, finance, and accounting within the GCC region.

The platform features a robust Laws Library, insightful articles from industry professionals, up-to-date industry news, and a dedicated e-learning hub. “Our localized content and practical approach make us unique. We aim to make learning not only relevant but also immediately applicable,” Goel explained.

FintEdu.com addresses local demand by offering specialized, locally relevant courses and resources that equip professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in this dynamic market. “We are committed to addressing the specific needs of finance professionals in the Middle East,” Goel said.

FintEdu.com’s content is meticulously localized to cater to the specific regulatory and economic landscape of the Middle East. This localization ensures that the knowledge and skills acquired are directly applicable to the local market, making the platform particularly suitable for professionals in the region. “By focusing on the Middle Eastern market, we ensure that our users gain insights and skills that are directly relevant to their work environment,” Goel stated.

Anu Goel, co-founder of FintEdu.com

Popular Courses

Some of the most popular courses on FintEdu.com include UAE Corporate Tax, VAT Compliance, Transfer Pricing, Anti-Money Laundering, International Accounting Standards, and AI for Finance Professionals. Topics such as e-invoicing, real estate taxation, and risk-based internal audit also draw significant interest from users. “Our courses are designed to address the most pressing topics in the finance industry today,” Goel remarked.

Resources and Tools

To enhance the learning experience, FintEdu.com provides a variety of resources and tools, including:

Laws Library: A comprehensive database of laws, regulations, and guidelines from Gulf countries, equipped with advanced search functionality. Articles: Contributions from industry professionals and experts. Industry News: Curated news updates presented in plain language for better understanding. E-Learning Hub: Tailored courses for both students and professionals, designed to elevate their skills. Staying Current with Industry Insights To stay updated with the latest insights and expertise in the finance industry, FintEdu.com collaborates with industry experts who contribute articles, updates, and insights. The platform’s team continuously monitors developments in the finance and regulatory sectors, ensuring that the content reflects the most recent trends and changes. “Collaboration with industry experts allows us to provide up-to-date and relevant content,” noted the co founder. Future Plans

Looking ahead, FintEdu.com plans to expand its course offerings and introduce more advanced modules tailored to specific sectors within finance and accounting. The platform is also developing new tools to enhance practical learning and aims to launch a detailed Law database to make resources even more accessible without compromising affordability. “We are committed to continuous improvement and expansion to meet the evolving needs of our users,” she shared.