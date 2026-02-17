Personal branding emerges as a strategic priority for leaders in a trust‑driven global economy

In a business landscape defined by digital transparency, accelerated global competition and shifting public expectations, personal branding has moved from a “nice‑to‑have” to a critical leadership capability. Across fast‑growing regions — including the UAE and Saudi Arabia — leaders are recognising that reputation, visibility and authenticity increasingly shape commercial outcomes as much as corporate strategy.

As trust becomes more valuable in an unpredictable environment, leadership identity is emerging as a form of economic capital. “Trust has become the new currency of leadership,” notes personal branding strategist Jürgen Salenbacher. His observation reflects a wider shift: with decisions happening faster, markets globalising and stakeholders diversifying, people want to understand not just what a company does, but who is driving it.

Salenbacher is a personal brand strategist and leadership advisor, founder of CPB LAB in Barcelona, and author of Creative Personal Branding and Innovation of Meaning. Over 25 years, he says he has coached more than 14,000 professionals across 100+ countries, from founders and family‑business successors to corporate leaders in transformation.

This explains why investor conversations, partnership opportunities and even talent flows increasingly revolve around a founder’s or CEO’s visibility. According to Salenbacher, “Investors, partners, clients and talent increasingly evaluate the person behind the company.” In the Middle East especially — where long‑term relationships underpin commercial culture — leaders with strong personal brands gain faster access, greater credibility and more strategic leverage.

The move toward personal branding is not about self‑promotion; it is about strategic clarity. In Salenbacher’s words, “Leadership visibility is no longer optional. It is strategic infrastructure.” As companies undergo rapid transformation driven by AI, generational change and regional expansion, leaders who communicate clearly and consistently reduce uncertainty for teams, markets and stakeholders.

This demand for clarity is reshaping how leaders think about sustainability — not environmental sustainability, but reputational sustainability. “A sustainable personal brand is built on coherence, clarity and long‑term consistency… It is not about being loud. It is about being aligned,” he says. In rapidly scaling economies, leaders must show that their values match their decisions, their communication matches their character and their ambition matches their contribution. Stakeholders, he adds, “do not trust perfection. They trust reliability.”

The shift mirrors larger movements in global brand strategy. Just as successful brands have moved from rigid messaging to ecosystem thinking, leaders are being pushed to move beyond traditional corporate communications. “Strategy is no longer projection. It is presence… It is dialogue… It is cultural intelligence,” Salenbacher notes. In global hubs like Dubai — where diverse cultures and markets intersect — leaders must communicate across contexts while maintaining a distinct identity.

Personal branding also ties directly to business networks, which remain essential in the Gulf. Here, relationships operate as a form of currency. Strong networks “reduce friction, accelerate opportunity and amplify credibility,” Salenbacher explains, emphasising that real influence is built through contribution, not extraction. While the impact can be hard to quantify, he argues it is systemic: “A strong personal brand does not just increase visibility. It increases leverage. And leverage drives growth.”

With the Middle East positioning itself as a global testbed for next‑generation leadership, personal branding is fast becoming an essential component of business competitiveness — one built not on image, but on identity, trust and long‑term credibility.