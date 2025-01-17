Pernod Ricard launches premium non-alcoholic portfolio in the Middle East

Pernod Ricard proudly introduces its premium non-alcoholic portfolio to the Middle East, addressing the region’s growing demand for refined and inclusive beverage options.









Follow us



With a focus on the UAE, KSA, and Kuwait, the curated range brings a new dimension to social occasions where celebration and inclusivity take center stage, even in environments where alcohol consumption is restricted.

Ceder’s, an award-winning botanical non-alcoholic spirit, leads the portfolio. Ranked among the world’s top 10 non-alcoholic spirits, Ceder's Classic and Ceder's Rose are crafted with seven handpicked botanicals, including juniper, coriander, rooibos, and hibiscus. These alcohol-free, sugar-free, and gluten-free variants celebrate mindful living, aligning with active lifestyles and a passion for sports and well-being. With its sophisticated and refreshing taste, Ceder’s is perfect for enjoying in 0.0 cocktails on its own or paired with a meal.

This January, Ceder's proudly promotes Dry January, encouraging healthier lifestyle choices and offering a premium alternative for those embracing the month-long challenge of mindful drinking.

Ceder's is also the official partner of MENA's 50 Best Restaurants, reinforcing its commitment to the culinary and beverage industry in the region. This partnership highlights Ceder’s role in promoting premium, inclusive beverage options alongside the region's finest dining experiences.

Joining the lineup is Beefeater 0.0% and Jacob's Creek Sparkling 0.0. Beefeater 0.0% maintains the brand’s iconic citric and juniper-forward profile but without the alcohol, creating a perfectly balanced and refreshing drinking experience. The nose profile is characterized by a dominant presence of citrus aromas, notably orange and lemon, accompanied by underlying botanicals like juniper, coriander, and angelica.

Jacob's Creek Sparkling 0.0 Classic White and Rose has been specially crafted for those who are looking for an alternative alcohol-free wine to enjoy during special moments. To be enjoyed by itself or as an ideal pairing for a meal, this refreshing and elegant drink showcases Australian grapes at their very best.

Distribution in the Middle East is supported by trusted local partners, with Drink Dry leading the charge in the UAE. As the region's premier marketplace for non-alcoholic beverages, Drink Dry ensures the accessibility of Ceder’s and other premium offerings, catering to a diverse audience of consumers who value quality and innovation. Ceder's will soon be available at major retailers, including Carrefour, Spinneys, Waitrose, and more. As for distribution and route to market, the group has selected three distributors in the three countries, chosen for their expertise and business potential: Drink Dry in the UAE, Al Raya Food Services in KSA, and Action Group Holding in Kuwait.

By launching its non-alcoholic portfolio in the Middle East, Pernod Ricard underscores its dedication to innovation and inclusivity, setting a new standard for premium non-alcoholic beverages in the region. This milestone represents a significant step forward in creating memorable moments for all, reflecting the Group’s commitment to celebrating life in all its forms.