Tue, Sep 16, 2025

newsBreaking NewsKT
People taking Wegovy experience reduced food noise, boosted mental well-being

Majority of respondents reported improved mental health (64%) and healthier habits (80%) while taking the medicine

Published: Tue 16 Sept 2025, 7:24 PM

Novo Nordisk has announced results from the US-based INFORM survey of people taking semaglutide for weight management (Wegovy), at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 2025, Vienna, Austria. 

The survey revealed that individuals experienced a substantial drop in food noise after starting Wegovy treatment, alongside notable improvements in their mental well-being and lifestyle. Food noise – unwanted and intrusive thoughts about food – can affect the mental well-being, quality of life and weight loss efforts of those living with overweight or obesity.

“There are so many factors that challenge people with overweight or obesity in their efforts to lose weight, including food noise,” said Filip Knop, senior vice president and head of Medical & Translational Science at Novo Nordisk. “It is very encouraging to see these new data from people using Wegovy that, in addition to weight loss, Wegovy may help quiet disruptive thoughts about food, support improved mental wellbeing and help enable people to live healthier lives.”

The survey showed a decline of 46% in the number of people experiencing constant thoughts about food throughout the day (reported by 62% before starting Wegovy versus 16% on Wegovy). The proportion of participants who reported that food noise had a negative effect on their lives was 60% before starting treatment, which dropped to 20% for respondents on Wegovy treatment.

Around two-thirds (64%) of respondents reported that their mental health improved since starting Wegovy treatment.1 Substantial majorities also reported developing a healthier lifestyle (76%) and healthier habits (80%). Around 8 in 10 (83%) of individuals in the study were satisfied with their Wegovy treatment.

Novo Nordisk continues to investigate how obesity impacts individuals’ day-to-day lives. An upcoming presentation at EASD highlights eating behaviour and control of eating with semaglutide from the STEP UP clinical trial  findings add to the growing evidence of the broad health benefits of semaglutide in people with obesity, alongside its established effect on weight loss.