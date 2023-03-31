Paymentology and Wio Bank ink pact to enhance card payment services

Paymentology’s card issuing platform and analytics capabilities support Wio Bank

Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 7:46 PM

Research by Visa shows that 52 per cent of consumers in the UAE plan to go cashless by 2024, compared to 41 per cent globally.

Meanwhile, 96 per cent of small and micro businesses (SMBs) surveyed by Visa said that accepting new forms of payments is fundamental to their growth. Paymentology’s partnership with Wio will help the bank to support this demand and provide consumers and businesses alike with a variety of innovative payment options.

Paymentology, a global issuer-processor, has joined forces with Wio Bank, the region’s first platform bank, to power its innovative banking model with card payment services with focus on small firms.

Wio Bank is leveraging Paymentology’s industry leading in-cloud card issuing platform and data analytics capabilities to launch financial products quickly and at scale, as it empowers businesses and consumers with modern digital banking solutions.

Paymentology is instrumental in enhancing the offerings of Wio Business, Wio Bank PJSC’s first digital banking application tailored to small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The bank provides simplified and fully digital financial services such as issuing physical and virtual cards for SMEs, a segment that has historically relied on brick-and-mortar branches to open accounts and carry out business transactions. Together, the companies are removing friction for long underserved SMEs, entrepreneurs and freelancers, enabling them to open a business account immediately, avoiding lengthy wait time, and empowering them to utilise the service almost instantly with both physical and virtual cards.

Through its platform, Paymentology facilitates a wide range of card services for Wio Business including Visa debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and card personalisation services. In addition, Paymentology delivers a real-time data feed that provides granular customer spend insights to help Wio continually improve its proposition.

Jayesh Patel, CEO of Wio Bank, said: “At Wio Bank PJSC, our mission is to reboot banking in the region, and that requires partnering with like-minded companies that have the capabilities to support integrated platform banking. We are thrilled to collaborate with Paymentology, as they share our vision to support small and medium-sized businesses - a vital economic segment in the UAE. This partnership will enable us to offer a comprehensive range of payment card services to Wio Business customers and gain valuable insights to better serve their needs.”

Rowan Brewer, CEO at Paymentology, said: “The UAE is at the forefront of innovation in digital financial services, and it is making huge strides toward becoming a cashless society in the not-too-distant future. At Paymentology, we’re incredibly proud of the role we are playing in supporting fintechs achieve their ambitions in the region with increasingly localised, customer-centric, and data-driven propositions. Looking ahead, we relish the opportunity to continue expanding in the Middle East with our esteemed clients, like Wio Bank PJSC, that are spearheading digital transformation and ultimately changing the way we bank and pay.”