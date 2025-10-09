Emmy-winning investing journalist Patti Domm to write for Khaleej Times

Khaleej Times is proud to welcome Emmy Award-winning financial journalist Patti Domm as a contributor. With decades of experience covering the global financial markets, energy, Wall Street, and economics, Domm brings a wealth of insight to the publication’s expanding business and markets coverage.

Domm's articles appear regularly in Barron's, and she is best known for her long and distinguished tenure as the markets editor at CNBC, where she led coverage during some of the most defining moments in modern financial history. Her exceptional reporting on the financial crisis earned her an Emmy Award for NBC Nightly News, and her Market Insider column on CNBC.com received recognition from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW).

Prior to joining CNBC, Domm served as the equities editor for the Americas at Reuters, where she also worked as the Wall Street editor, shaping the global conversation around markets and investments.

In addition to her journalism, Domm serves on the board of the Financial Women’s Association, where she co-chairs the programming committee, mentoring and supporting the next generation of women in finance.

With her joining the illustrious list of contributing writers for KT LUXE, readers can look forward to deep, data-driven insights and analysis from one of the most respected names in financial journalism, offering a sharper lens on the trends shaping global markets and the Middle East’s evolving economic landscape.