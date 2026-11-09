Passports could be redundant in five years, says Dubai Airports CEO

Passports could become redundant within five years as biometric technology makes it possible to prove identity without a physical document, said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

He said the technology to verify identities through biometrics already exists, yet travellers are still repeatedly asked to produce a document to prove who they are throughout their journey.

“The technology is ready. How quickly we make this everyday reality is largely up to us,” he said in a post shared on his LinkedIn account.

The main challenge, according to Griffiths, is getting governments, airlines and airports to connect their systems and agree on common standards for recognising digital identities across borders.

Once that happens, he said, travellers could move from passing through an airport without showing their passports to leaving them at home altogether.

Countries will move at different speeds, he acknowledged, “but that should give us greater urgency”.

The first phase of Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport is scheduled to open in 2032, five years from now. Once fully operational, it will be the world's largest airport. Using biometrics, facial recognition and other technologies, the airport will be equipped with the latest innovations to ensure faster and smoother passenger flows.

Griffiths told local and international media in September that Dubai Airports is “deconstructing” the airport experience, with most processes being handled when a ticket is purchased.

He said facial recognition technology and cameras would identify passengers and their flights, eliminating the need for travellers to take out their passports for immigration checks.

Dubai Airports has been working closely with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) on facial recognition technology. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is also deploying new screening machinery that will allow passengers to keep laptops and liquids in their bags.

One digital identity for the whole trip

The same digital identity, Griffiths said, could follow travellers from crossing the border to collecting a hire car and checking into a hotel.

“Ultimately, our guests would spend less time proving who they are and more time enjoying their trip. It’s up to us across aviation and tourism to work together to make that possible,” he said.

He acknowledged that many travellers cherish collecting passport stamps.

“But from a technological perspective, the idea of carrying a physical book in order to fly is outdated.”

Griffiths ended with a pointed remark: “Your passport has an expiry date. I believe the need to carry it has one too.”