Parkin signs deal with Binghatti to manage parking spaces

Parkin Company, the largest provider of paid public parking in Dubai, will manage 1,200 spaces across selected Binghatti developments located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Al Jaddaf and Business Bay.

The company said on Tuesday that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Binghatti Holding to expand its presence in the developer parking segment and grow its managed parking portfolio across Dubai.

The rollout is expected to commence towards the end of the second quarter of 2026.

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Parking access at these locations will be integrated into Parkin’s app, allowing customers to manage all parking services through a single, unified digital platform. Customers will be able to book parking for both short- and long-term use, including the purchase of seasonal cards.

“This agreement represents another important step in the expansion of Parkin’s developer parking portfolio and reflects the growing demand for professionally managed, technology-enabled parking solutions across Dubai. By integrating our advanced digital capabilities and operational expertise across some of Binghatti’s key developments, we will deliver a seamless and convenient parking experience that supports efficient mobility,” said Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin.

Katralnada Binghatti, CEO of Binghatti Holding, said the agreement is aimed at delivering greater efficiency, convenience and long-term value to residents.

“By integrating advanced parking capabilities across selected Binghatti developments, we are further elevating operational performance while supporting Dubai’s continued progress toward a more connected, efficient and future-ready urban environment, creating a seamless experience that reflects the standards of modern living and infrastructure excellence,” he said.

On April 9, Parkin launched “Spots for Shops”, allowing motorists to validate their parking fees by supporting neighbourhood small businesses in the city.

Under this initiative, customers can offset their parking fees through qualifying purchases at participating shops. Validation will be done via the Parkin app, with the value credited directly to their Parkin wallet. The initiative aims to incentivise motorists to support hidden gems tucked between the city’s better-known destinations.

The Dubai-listed firms said on Tuesday that the agreement is not expected to have a material impact on their financial performance.

Earlier this year, Parkin entered into a management agreement with Spinneys and Waitrose to implement its advanced parking solutions across six selected retail locations in Dubai.

Last year, it signed a five-year agreement with Damac Properties to manage parking at the developer’s facilities in different locations across the emirate.

The company had a portfolio of approximately 219,000 paid parking spaces across Dubai at the end of the first nine months of 2025.