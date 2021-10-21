Panasonic sets sights on ‘contributing to a better life’ for customers

A diversified technology player globally, Panasonic will further invest in R&D to innovate solutions for the new normal, which are powered by AI and automation and are also sustainable

Panasonic has set its sights on strengthening its position across the UAE and Middle East region by launching solutions that contribute to a “better life” for their customers.

This business strategy has become more important than ever in a world that is recovering from the challenges of the pandemic, Hiroyuki Shibutani, managing director of Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF) region, told Khaleej Times.

Elaborating on the vision that Panasonic has set for 2022 and beyond, he said: “We would continue to be an irreplaceable brand in this region by contributing to a better life and better world for our customers. The global Covid-19 pandemic has indeed presentedchallenges as people were staying home and buying less. However, this has surprisingly worked in favor of the lifestyle products segment, while it has adversely affected other segments.”

He also highlighted how Panasonic had transformed itself to focus on products that were in demand to meet the needs of the hour. “The 2021 financial year started off as an uncertain year, but we could focus on our growth as we have been trying to transform ourselves to cope in the new normal through focusing on upcoming demand. In line with peoples’ lifestyle changes, we have focused on ‘Health, Safety, and Hygiene’ as well as the ‘Stay-Home Opportunity’ in the grooming and cooking segments on our online channels.”

He added that the company is “continuously reinventing” itself by identifying areas in which it should be aggressive to stay competitive and, as a result, has globally introduced concepts such as the ‘Quality Air for Life’ and ‘Solutions for the New Normal’. “This has helped us steer clear of the crisis and be profitable as well as be ready for the future. Also, thanks to our efforts to boost our digital presence in sales and customer service, we have been able to meet their new demands.”

He revealed that there has been a greater emphasis being placed on improving indoor air quality among consumers in the region, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. With more and more time being spent indoors due to restrictions, consumers at large have now become more aware of the need for better air quality at home.

“Our regional business strategy is based on three pillars - Inner Wellbeing, Outer Wellbeing, and Spatial Wellbeing,” Shibutani explained. “The three focus areas, aim to create a better life in every home through nutritionally balanced diets by use of our kitchen appliances, improving appearance through our DIY grooming products, and creating clean and relaxed living spaces through quality air and innovative connected home appliances.”

“In fact, the ‘Quality Air For Life’ concept introduced at the Expo 2020 Dubai is one such solution,” he added. “We are also highlighting ‘MirAIe’, an IoT & AI-enabled connected living solution, which brings home appliance operations to your fingertips. We expect the uptick in the sales of home appliances and B2B solutions to continue as a result of changing preferences by customers. A diversified technology player globally, we, at Panasonic, will further invest in R&D to innovate solutions for the new normal, which are powered by AI and automation and are sustainable.”

Looking back, he noted that Panasonic has built a leading position in the region over the past 50 years as a provider of cutting-edge technology and premium Japanese quality.

“We will further invest in product development and new business solutions aligned with the new normal, in order to improve living in the UAE and the GCC, which is one of most dynamically evolving markets in the world. Enhancing consumer experience and everyday convenience at home remains our key goal in the region and our offerings will match customer demand patterns to ensure the right solutions are brought into the market,” he said.

