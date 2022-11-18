Palm Jumeirah still Dubai's ultra-rich hotspot: Villa sold for Dh145 million

Relief from value-added tax is available only to a natural person, be it an Emirati or an expatriate
Palm Jumeirah remains the go-to place in Dubai for the ultra-rich property investors, the latest data from the Dubai Land Department showed on Friday.
The top transactions for both individual plot sales as well as for apartments and villas in the emirate remained Dubai’s artificial island, figures show. The top two land transactions in Dubai last week were valued respectively at Dh130 million, followed by another valued at Dh68 million, both in Palm Jumeirah.
The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a villa that was sold for Dh145 million, followed by apartments sold for Dh81 million and Dh62 million — all in Palm Jumeirah as well.
Overall, the total real estate and property transactions were valued at Dh8.7 billion during the week ending November 18 in Dubai. A total of 3,011. 230 plots were sold for Dh1.7 billion, while 2,233 apartments and villas were sold for Dh5.04 billion.
ALSO READ:
Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 68 sales transactions worth Dh194.43 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 43 sales transactions worth Dh147.72 million, and Nad Al Shiba First with 21 sales transactions worth Dh153 million in third place.
The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was Dh1.39 billion, with the highest being in Al Mezhar Second, mortgaged for Dh200 million. 87 properties worth Dh714 million were granted between first-degree relatives.
Relief from value-added tax is available only to a natural person, be it an Emirati or an expatriate
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says the taxes combined would raise £14 billion next year
The new experience is scheduled to open to the public in Q4 2023
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt must show investors that Britain's 2.45 trillion-pound ($2.91 trillion) debt mountain will start to fall as a share of GDP.
Aliph Fund I completes a 100% buyout of the UAE’s largest pet business – The Pet Shop
ACX uses distributed ledger technology leveraging blockchain architecture to create securitised carbon credits
Event saw a record global attendance of more than 160,000 attendees from 164 countries
Aligned with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 towards promoting an integrated concept of wellbeing.