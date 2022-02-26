Pakistan’s Fatima Group inks $1b deals with Saudi, Chinese firms

The two markets aim to facilitate bilateral direct market access (DMA) links between brokers, allowing AIX brokers to access ADX and vice-versa.
Business1 day ago
Fatima Group, one of the largest industrial conglomerates in Pakistan, has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth over $ billion with two key global agriculture stakeholders – China Machinery Engineering Company (CMEC) from China, and Sarh Attaqnia Co. (SAC) from Saudi Arabia.
A formal signing of the business partnership was held at the Pakistan Pavilion, in line with the ongoing Agriculture Week, at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Fatima Group, one of Pakistan’s fastest growing industrial conglomerates with more than $1 billion in revenues, has interests in fertilisers, energy, textiles, sugar, cement, and venture capital investments.
CMEC, as a technology partner, will help with the adaption of climate-smart precision agriculture farm machinery, improved high-yielding seeds, and other crop inputs in Pakistan. In addition, Sarh Attaqnia Company is a key partner that will invest in developing a state-of-the-art agriculture value chain encompassing sustainable production, processing, warehousing, and export marketing of grain crops to help ensure regional food security.
“We as a country are blessed with immense potential and I strongly believe that with the right partners we can create a big difference not just for Pakistan’s food security but the entire region’s. We are grateful to our Chinese and Saudi counterparts who have put their trust and faith in us. I am hopeful that this landmark will lead to many more such partnerships and investment opportunities for the future,” said Mian Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar, chairman of Fatima Group and CEO of Fatima Fertilizer.
Pakistan has over 20 per cent of its GDP linked with agriculture and about 64 per cent of the human resources are associated with it. This collaboration will potentially unlock a tremendous amount of the untapped land resources of Pakistan by bringing fallow lands under cultivation for sustainable production of crops like rice, barley, oats, silage bales for livestock, and the dairy industry under the Corporate Agriculture Farming initiative.
Fatima Group, along with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, are holding a range of events at the Pakistan Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai showcasing its commitment to help ensure regional food security, agricultural innovation, and women empowerment in the agriculture sector of Pakistan.
Hassan Ahmad, head of Agriculture Business Unit at Fatima Group, said the firm is open to joint venture opportunities with the UAE partners.
“Pakistan can serve as a food basket for the entire Middle East region because the country’s agriculture market is huge, estimated to be nine trillion rupees and contributes 20 per cent to its GDP. We are open for joint ventures and collaboration with the UAE companies,” added Ahmad.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
The two markets aim to facilitate bilateral direct market access (DMA) links between brokers, allowing AIX brokers to access ADX and vice-versa.
Business1 day ago
In 2020, the UAE attracted FDIs worth some $20 billion, an increase of 17 per cent compared to 2019.
Business1 day ago
During 2021, the Etisalat UAE subscriber base reached 12.7 million subscribers, while aggregated subscriber base reached 159 million, representing a year over year increase of three per cent.
Business1 day ago
Al Habtoor Group and Rashid Al Habtoor are two separate entities.
Business1 day ago
UAE’s domestic logistics industry has also experienced sustained growth accelerated by its growing e-commerce market, which is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 19 per cent by 2023.
Business1 day ago
Technology aside, bringing the metaverse to life will require collaboration and cooperation across companies, developers, creators, and policymakers
Business1 day ago
First female Emirati and male Saudi national winners among participants awarded Dh544,439 with emirates draw
Business1 day ago
Several payment service providers are on a mission to empower online businesses through creating simple, affordable, and trusted payment experiences
Business1 day ago