Pakistani expats remitted over Dh11 billion to Roshan Digital Account

In the UAE, overall, consumer confidence declined by 1.8 per cent in December to 76.2 per cent, compared to November’s series high of 78 per cent
Business1 day ago
Pakistan’s Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday said that the government has made the process of inheritance certificate transparent and easy, which would greatly benefit the overseas Pakistanis.
While addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, he said expatriates sent more than $3 billion (Dh11 billion) to Roshan Digital Account.
“There are ample opportunities in the tourism sector in which overseas Pakistanis can invest”, Farrukh Habib said.
“Overseas Pakistanis are our national assets, we will continue to serve them”, he said.
He said that the national economy faced a challenge due to Covid 19, owning it to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s successful strategy, the world appreciates Pakistan’s strategy.
He said that industrial sectors in Pakistan were fully operational today, record sales of cars and motorcycles were registered, and Rs1,000 billion projects were being built in the housing sector.
ALSO READ:
He said that applications worth Rs260 billion for low-income houses were received, and Rs40 billion loans issues.
“We are facing challenges like the economy, Covid-19, global inflation, rise in transportation cost of goods.”
He said that 70 million people were vaccinated free of cost, and Rs250 billion were purchased vaccines.
He said that social security network had been established, Sehat Insaf Card was introduced, and Rs260 billion Ehsas program started.
He said that the present government has taken steps to give the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis.
In the UAE, overall, consumer confidence declined by 1.8 per cent in December to 76.2 per cent, compared to November’s series high of 78 per cent
Business1 day ago
This round marks the first time Fit On Click has raised institutional funding after being self-funded since conception
Business1 day ago
Revised fee structure is effective from January
Business2 days ago
The five properties ADFD is investing in combined have more than 760 rooms and support nearly 500 jobs.
Business2 days ago
Sternon Group expands into property brokerage and advisory offering maximum return on investment
Business2 days ago
The global desalination market is predicted to grow from $17.7 billion in 2020 to $32.1 billion by 2027.
Business2 days ago
More than 60 top and leading companies from Shenzhen will display over 350 high-tech and innovative products and technologies.
Business3 days ago
The legislations are aimed at helping Dubai Chambers achieve their strategic objectives, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global economic hub, and supporting the business community in the emirate.
Business3 days ago