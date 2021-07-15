Pakistani entrepreneur receives 10-year UAE Golden Visa
The Dubai resident grew up the corporate ladder and in 2006 became the entrepreneur of Al Hadaf Travel & Tourism.
Dubai-based Muhammad Ali Khan, CEO of Al Hadaf Travel & Tourism, is the first Pakistani entrepreneur in the travel and tourism industry to receive the UAE’s prestigious 10-year Golden Visa.
Khan was conferred with the Golden Visa in the business category recently. The Dubai resident grew up the corporate ladder and in 2006 became the entrepreneur of Al Hadaf Travel & Tourism. Hailing from a small town in Punjab, Pakistan, Khan has always believed in the robust tourism industry.
“I am extremely honoured and privileged to be granted a 10-year Golden Visa by the UAE authorities and I am enormously thankful to the UAE government for recognising my hard work and contribution. I am grateful for the opportunity the government has given to expatriates to prosper,” said Khan.
“I am inspired and look forward to contributing towards the growth and development of the travel and tourism sector. I believe my continued commitment and dedication, alongside my ability to bring great ideas to the table, will help towards the growth of this beautiful country,” he added. — business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
UAE on path to become a leading digital economy
National Programme for Coders initiative intends to galvanise the UAE ... READ MORE
-
Local Business
UAE, Hungary sign agreement on promotion and...
The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Finance (MoF), has signed an... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Al Ain International Airport welcomes two new...
Al Ain International Airport (AAN), owned and operated by Abu Dhabi... READ MORE
-
Business
Pakistani entrepreneur receives 10-year UAE...
The Dubai resident grew up the corporate ladder and in 2006 became... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE constantly reviewing India, Pakistan flight...
Flights from the subcontinent have been suspended since April 24. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik get Golden Visas
Sania is known to have single-handedly put Indian women's tennis on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-UAE travel: Attested Covid-19...
The rule will come into effect from August 1, 2021, a circular said. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Birthday wishes pour in for Sheikh Mohammed
The Ruler of Dubai turned 72 on Thursday READ MORE