Pakistani entrepreneur receives 10-year UAE Golden Visa

The Dubai resident grew up the corporate ladder and in 2006 became the entrepreneur of Al Hadaf Travel & Tourism.

Dubai-based Muhammad Ali Khan, CEO of Al Hadaf Travel & Tourism, is the first Pakistani entrepreneur in the travel and tourism industry to receive the UAE’s prestigious 10-year Golden Visa.

Khan was conferred with the Golden Visa in the business category recently. The Dubai resident grew up the corporate ladder and in 2006 became the entrepreneur of Al Hadaf Travel & Tourism. Hailing from a small town in Punjab, Pakistan, Khan has always believed in the robust tourism industry.

“I am extremely honoured and privileged to be granted a 10-year Golden Visa by the UAE authorities and I am enormously thankful to the UAE government for recognising my hard work and contribution. I am grateful for the opportunity the government has given to expatriates to prosper,” said Khan.

“I am inspired and look forward to contributing towards the growth and development of the travel and tourism sector. I believe my continued commitment and dedication, alongside my ability to bring great ideas to the table, will help towards the growth of this beautiful country,” he added. — business@khaleejtimes.com