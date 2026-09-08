Pakistani chartered accountants in UAE honoured for driving financial sector growth

72 members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan were recognised in Dubai, highlighting the role of Pakistani finance professionals in supporting the UAE’s economic diversification

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 8 Sept 2026, 9:24 PM
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Pakistani chartered accountants working in the UAE are helping strengthen both Pakistan’s professional reputation abroad and the UAE’s position as a regional financial hub, speakers said at a recognition ceremony held in Dubai this week.

The UAE Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) honoured 72 members for reaching significant career milestones during its Annual General Meeting and Members’ Recognition Ceremony at the Dusit Thani Dubai. More than 175 finance professionals and industry leaders attended the event.

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Addressing the gathering, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan, said the achievements of Pakistani accountants extend beyond individual success.

“Every credentialed Pakistani chartered accountant in the UAE serves as a direct point of prestige for Pakistan,” he said. Recognising their career milestones “cements the reputation of Pakistani talent in the highly competitive UAE marketplace”.

He added that their contributions should be viewed “not only as personal career triumphs but as a vital workforce pillar feeding into the UAE’s broader economic diversification and regional financial hub goals”.

The awards recognised professionals across three service categories: Gold for 50 years, Silver for 25 years and Bronze for 15 years in the profession.

The event was attended by senior industry and regulatory figures, including Naweed Lalani, Director at the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA); JehanZeb Amin, Vice President of ICAP; and Ali Zeb Khan, Trade Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in the UAE.

The annual meeting was chaired by Khushboo Mushtaq, Chairperson for 2025-26, while Muhammad Asif Iqbal, Chairman of the ICAP UAE Chapter, delivered the closing remarks, thanking members, partners and guests for their support.

Organisers said the event also provided a platform for networking and collaboration among finance professionals working across the UAE and the wider region.


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