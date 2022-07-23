Pakistan will meet external financing needs for next 12 months, says Central Bank chief

Acting Governor Murtaza Syed says he expects 'unwarranted' market fears to dissipate soon

By Reuters Published: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 3:50 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 3:52 PM

Pakistan's external financing needs are fully met for the next 12 months of the financial year and it is less vulnerable than many other emerging markets to global shocks, the central bank chief said on Saturday.

"Our external financing needs over the next 12 months are fully met, underpinned by our on-going IMF programme," the acting governor of Pakistan's State Bank, Murtaza Syed, told Reuters.

Syed said he expected "unwarranted" market fears around Pakistan to dissipate in coming weeks, a day after its currency depreciated close to 8 per cent in a week.