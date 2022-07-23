Pakistan will meet external financing needs for next 12 months, says Central Bank chief

Streaming giant to get tougher on sharing logins, passwords to counter dropping numbers
Pakistan's external financing needs are fully met for the next 12 months of the financial year and it is less vulnerable than many other emerging markets to global shocks, the central bank chief said on Saturday.
"Our external financing needs over the next 12 months are fully met, underpinned by our on-going IMF programme," the acting governor of Pakistan's State Bank, Murtaza Syed, told Reuters.
Syed said he expected "unwarranted" market fears around Pakistan to dissipate in coming weeks, a day after its currency depreciated close to 8 per cent in a week.
Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, is conducting the second edition of the programme
The increase is attributed to safety, security, ease of doing business in the emirate
Company will hire people sales executives, influencer marketing personnel, and media planning executives in the first leg of workforce expansion
WLP demonstrates the world-class capabilities that Dubai has developed in the area of trade and logistics.
A ‘taxable person’ refers to such person who are VAT-registered or obligated to get VAT-registered.
Karnataka ranked as the best performer for launching an engineering research and development startup.
Trade flow between Brazil and 22 countries from the Arab league reached $24 billion in 2021.