Pakistan, Saudi Arabia investors launch private fund to boost trade, investment

Three-fourths of the fund will be invested in Pakistan, while the rest will be invested in Saudi Arabian projects

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Nov 2026, 5:37 PM
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A joint council of Saudi Arabian and Pakistani investors launched a private equity fund on Monday as part of the countries' wider push to deepen two-way private sector trade and investment.

The Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council, formed by the governments of both countries, said the fund's initial size is "multi-hundred million", which is expected to expand based on opportunities across sectors.

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Three-fourths of the fund will be invested in Pakistan, while the rest will be invested in Saudi Arabian projects, the council said in a statement.

The launch of the fund comes at a time when Islamabad and Riyadh are deepening longstanding ties, especially in defence, amid few signs of a breakthrough in the months-long US-Iran conflict.

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