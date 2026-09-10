Pakistan remittances from UAE rise in August after two-month decline

Remittances sent home by overseas Pakistanis edged up marginally in August 2026, with inflows from the UAE strengthening even as transfers from Saudi Arabia – the country’s largest source of remittances – declined, according to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Total worker remittances rose to $3.656 billion in August, up 0.71 per cent from $3.630 billion in July, the SBP figures showed.

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The UAE, Pakistan’s second-largest remittance corridor, sent $749.84 million in August against $737.31 million in July, an increase of 1.7 per cent. Within the UAE, Dubai alone accounted for $634.61 million, up a sharp 10.27 per cent from $575.52 million in July. Abu Dhabi, however, saw remittances tumble 32.69 per cent to $91.13 million from $135.39 million, while Sharjah slipped 7.28 per cent to $13.21 million.

There are approximately two million Pakistanis working across different walks of life in the UAE, with the majority of them working in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Remittances from the UAE hit a record high in May 2026, crossing the $1 billion mark for the first time. After declining in June and July, remittances from the UAE increased again in August, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data.

Remittances from the UAE and other countries are an important lifeline for the South Asian country’s economy, particularly amid challenges related to foreign exchange reserves and lower exports.

Other countries

Saudi Arabia, which remains the single-largest source of remittances to Pakistan, sent $873.45 million in August, down 4.43 per cent from $913.93 million in July – a fall of more than $40 million.

Other GCC countries collectively sent $326.66 million, down 2.81 per cent from $336.10 million, with declines recorded across Kuwait (-4.69 per cent), Qatar (-3.88 per cent), Bahrain (-2.74 per cent) and Oman (-0.54 per cent).

Remittances from the US fell 2.35 per cent to $308.88 million from $316.30 million, while inflows from the UK rose 1.48 per cent to $563.73 million from $555.50 million.

European Union countries posted the strongest broad-based growth, with remittances rising 7.49 per cent to $495.95 million from $461.38 million. Within the bloc, Greece posted the sharpest rise (+10.72 per cent), followed by Spain (+9.30 per cent), Ireland (+8.46 per cent) and Italy (+7.24 per cent).

Elsewhere, remittances from Australia jumped 19.32 per cent to $99.35 million, South Korea rose 17.30 per cent to $11.56 million, and South Africa climbed 11.77 per cent to $25.27 million. Canada posted a modest 2.16 per cent increase to $65.78 million.

On the downside, Norway (-5.24 per cent), Japan (-5.68 per cent) and Malaysia (-3.95 per cent) all recorded declines during the month.