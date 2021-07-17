Business
Logo
 
HOME > Business

Pakistan gets $1.7 billion through RDA till July 12

Muzaffar Rizvi /Dubai
muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 17, 2021

No proposal under consideration of the Federal Government to introduce polymer banknotes.


Roshan Digital Account (RDA) remained a popular choice for overseas Pakistanis as they use the platform to invest in the country, latest data shows.

“Pakistan received foreign exchange inflows worth $1.7 billion as of July 12, 2021 through RDA,” according to latest data submitted to the upper house of the Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammmad Khan informed the Senate, the upper house, that the country received $1.7 billion foreign exchange through RDA as of July 12.

Roshan Digital Accounts have attracted significant interest from overseas Pakistanis since its launch by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on September 10, 2020. It received a record $310 million in monthly deposits and $233 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) through Roshan Digital Accounts in June.

“As of end-June 2021, $1,050 million has been invested in NPCs, with $621 million in conventional NPCs and $429 million in Islamic NPCs,” said State Bank of Pakistan, the central bank.

“There are 181,556 accounts from 171 countries across the globe have been opened under the RDA programme as non-resident Pakistanis showed interest in investments in Naya Pakistan Certificates and the stock market,” according to the central bank.

Polymer banknotes

Replying a question in the upper house of the Parliament, Ali Muhammmad Khan said there is no proposal under consideration of the Federal Government to introduce polymer banknotes.

“The State Bank of Pakistan, as its role as the sole issuer of banknotes in the country, is constantly evaluating new technologies, including polymer substrate, to improve the security of our banknotes,” the minister said.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com

author

Muzaffar Rizvi

Business Editor/News Editor of Khaleej Times is a well-connected journalist and an economic and financial commentator. He has been in the mainstream journalism since 1997, covering the UAE's economy and key sectors. He holds a post-graduate degree in Economics and has won many awards for authentic and insightful reports on global and regional businesses and economic trends.



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20050528&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=305289983&Ref=AR&profile=1036 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1036,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 