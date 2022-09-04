Pakistan finance minister expects economy to grow more than 3.5%

Many finance companies are offering the option of paying through equated monthly instalments
Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail expects the economy to grow more than 3.5 per cent for the fiscal year that started in July, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.
Ismail predicted inflation, running at the highest in 47 years and the second-highest in Asia, was close to its peak and would average 15 per cent for the year, the report said.
Curbs on luxury items may remain in place for longer than currently anticipated, Ismail was quoted as saying. — Reuters
KPMG in India will assist Capillary in assessing the industries, defining KPIs and performance metrics as well as enabling clients to implement and scale their marketing strategies with Capillary solutions.
World's biggest coffee chain facing turbulent period
PwC’s most recent Global Investor Survey highlighted that 79 per cent of respondents consider ESG risks important in investment decision making.
The company is set to be fully operational by November 2022
CIBSE: 125-year-old association of building service professionals steps up sustainable transformations in the Middle East
Demonstration cargo is first of several test cargoes bound for Hamburg in Germany as Adnoc expands strategic energy partnership across the hydrogen value chain.
ADX, the Arab world's second-largest bourse by market value, said more co-branded indices are expected to be launched under the partnership in the coming months.