Pakistan finance minister expects economy to grow more than 3.5%

Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail

By Reuters Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 3:23 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 3:24 PM

Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail expects the economy to grow more than 3.5 per cent for the fiscal year that started in July, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Ismail predicted inflation, running at the highest in 47 years and the second-highest in Asia, was close to its peak and would average 15 per cent for the year, the report said.

Curbs on luxury items may remain in place for longer than currently anticipated, Ismail was quoted as saying. — Reuters