Pakistan cenbank raises key policy rate by 300bps to 20%

The projects are part of a programme called Shareek, a 5-trillion-riyal investment initiative
Pakistan’s central bank raised its key interest rate on Thursday by 300 basis points, higher than expected, citing rising inflation.
The key rate of the State Bank of Pakistan now stands at 20 per cent, its highest level since October 1996.
In its last policy meeting in January the bank raised the rate by 100bps to 17 per cent. It has now raised rates by a total of 1,025bps since January 2022. — Reuters
Social responsibility among top priorities for companies in Mena, report finds
Changes involve the exterior and interior of the crossover electric vehicle with a target of starting production in 2024
In HSBC's latest research across nine key markets participants rate UAE most highly for five of the top 12 motivations behind the decision to relocate internationally
Jeweller projected a short film showcasing the brand's growth story on the Burj Khalifa
Airbus expects the Middle East aviation services business to witness a 4.7 per cent average annual growth until 2041, surpassing the global average of 3.7 per cent, says a report
Euro zone factory output returned to growth in February; China’s PMIs expand as economy re-opens from Covid curbs; Japan’s factory activity shrinks most in 2-1/2 years
February’s 31.5 per cent rate is the highest since 1974, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics told Reuters