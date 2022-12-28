Pakistan Business Council Dubai’s new board elected unopposed

Seven directors will assume charge for two-year tenure 2023-25

Pakistan Business Council Dubai on Wednesday announced new board for directors for two-year tenure of 2023-25.

In a statement issued by the Election Monitoring Committee Mir Waqas Ellahi, it is announced that all board members elected unopposed after withdrawal of nomination papers by four candidates out of the total 11 interested contenders for the PBC Dubai executive body.

The board members for two year terms 2023-25 are Ejaz Ahmed of Shafi Brothers & Co, Muhammad Iqbal Dawood of Abu Mousa Motors, Muhammad Nafees of Iconsult Management Services, Muhammad Saleem Zakaria of Ali Zenaid Trading, Mustafa Hemani of Hemani General Trading, Mustafa Sultan Khawaja of MSM online Trading and Sultan Mahmood of So Safe International.

The Election Monitoring Committee, which was appointed by the board of directors of PBC Dubai to conduct the elections for the new board, met at PBC office on December 16, 2022. The approved election schedule was notified to the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The election schedule was sent to all the members so that interested members who wish to contest for the post of directors should submit nomination papers to the Pakistan Business Council.

The nomination paper were checked by the election monitoring and all papers were found in order. However, four candidates withdraw their nominations papers.

“The remaining seven candidates were accepted to contest of the board member of Pakistan Business Council Dubai and they have been elected unopposed,” according to the statement.

