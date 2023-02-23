Pakistan: 750-ft Sirius Tower to redefine Lahore skyline

Central Business District will host Punjab's tallest building; development is at the design stage and to be ready by 2028

Spreading over 24 kanal, Sirius is the most lucrative real estate investment with Pakistan’s highest-valued Reit. — Supplied photos

Lahore will host the tallest building in Punjab -- Sirius Tower that will help attract foreign and domestic investment in the second most populous city of Pakistan.

The Sirius of Punjab, raising the skyline of Lahore by 750 feet (228.6 metres), is part of the multi-billion dollar Central Business District (CBD) development, which is being developed in three phases.

The new Business District, Digital Valley and Commercial & Residential District are set to generate huge opportunities to reshape the future of Pakistan by introducing an array of a high-rise buildings for commercial and residential purposes.

“I firmly believe that projects like Sirius, the tallest skyscraper of Punjab, can prove to be a game-changer for the province's economic development," Mansoor Janjua, chief operating officer of CBD Punjab, told Khaleej Times.

By working on a Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) or PPP model to attract foreign and domestic investment, he said Sirius can create new job opportunities and promote sustainable growth.

"Such mixed-use commercial buildings are not only beneficial for businesses, but also for every walk of life,” Janjua said on the sidelines of the International Property Show, which concluded in Dubai last week.

A mixed-use development

Spreading over 24 kanal, Sirius is the most lucrative real estate investment with Pakistan’s highest-valued Reit. The mixed-use development, which is currently at the design stage, will take five years to complete and is expected to be ready by 2028.

Mohammed Omer, executive director (Commercial) at CBD Punjab, said the landmark development will transform the skyline of Lahore and contribute to the growth of Punjab's economy.

Sirius is not only an architectural identity for a city but also offers a new realm to citizens as a vibrant city centre. This gigantic multi-floor building will have plenty of space for residence, restaurants, shopping, or work, according to the CBD Punjab officials.

"We are proud to be involved in the development of Sirius, the tallest skyscraper of Punjab. This mixed-use commercial building will be a prime example of utilising the Reit or PPP model to attract foreign and domestic investment for the region's economic development," Mohammed Omer, executive director (Commercial) at CBD Punjab, said.

"Our team is committed to creating an iconic landmark that will transform the skyline and contribute to the growth of Punjab's economy," he said.

Established in the heart of Pakistan's most populous province, Sirius is designed to be an architectural marvel and an identity of the country’s vision of reaching for the skies. With its strategic location, modern architecture, and international-level amenities, the project will support luxury living as well as offer good business and investment opportunities to investors.

