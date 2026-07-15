Paid parking begins in Sharjah’s Aljada; on-street fee will cost Dh6.30 per hour

Paid parking in Sharjah’s Aljada has been rolled out by Dubai’s Parkin Company from July 15, said a press statement on Wednesday.

The rollout uses Parkin’s Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology to offer a ticketless parking experience. It covers designated on-street, off-street and selected retail parking locations, with tariffs and seasonal subscription options available for eligible areas.

Residents will continue to benefit from parking allocations outlined in their Sale and Purchase Agreements or Title Deeds, while additional parking will be managed under the new paid parking system.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On-street parking along Aljada's East Boulevard will cost Dh6.30 per hour, inclusive of VAT, and will operate around the clock. Designated off-street parking areas and parking lots will be charged at Dh4.20 per hour, inclusive of VAT, between 8am and midnight.

Visitors to retail parking facilities at The Boulevard, Tiraz and Misk will get the first two hours free, after which a tariff of Dh10 per hour applies.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, up to 9,900 parking spaces are expected to be rolled out in phases between 2026 and 2030. The on- and off-street component will account for around 3,500 spaces, with about 1,400 expected to be operational by the start of the third quarter of 2026.

Residents can manage subscriptions through Parkin’s digital platform, while visitors can pay via the company's existing digital payment channels.

“By combining advanced technology with efficient parking management, we will enable a more seamless experience for residents and visitors while ensuring parking resources are used more effectively as Aljada continues to grow,” said Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin.

“Aljada has grown into one of the most dynamic urban destinations in the UAE, a place where tens of thousands of people live, work, study and spend their leisure time every day. A community operating at that scale deserves infrastructure of the same standard, and this partnership with Parkin delivers exactly that,” said Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada.