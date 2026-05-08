Over 65,000 UAE residents, firms get loan relief, fee waivers amid regional conflict

More than 65,300 UAE residents and companies benefited from the Central Bank’s Comprehensive Proactive Financial Institutions Resilience Package in the form of loan deferments, interest relief, and fee waivers.

In total, 60,559 individuals, 4,335 small and medium enterprises, and 485 corporates benefited from the Dh6.2 billion package, according to data released by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

On March 18, the Central Bank approved a comprehensive Financial Institutions Resilience Package designed to reinforce the stability and resilience of the UAE banking sector in light of exceptional global and regional circumstances.

The package was aimed at supporting the financial sector against the impact of the regional war involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Companies in the transport (361), hospitality (173), and entertainment (134) sectors were the top beneficiaries of the relief package as of May 1, 2026, as these were prioritised sectors.

The apex bank said affected entities may contact banks to seek support from the relief package in the form of payment deferrals for up to six months without default, suspension of interest and fees on affected facilities, and continuity of credit financing for priority economic sectors.

The CBUAE added that eligible entities include corporate firms, small and medium enterprises, and individuals seeking loan deferrals. No minimum loan size is required for eligibility.

As reported by Khaleej Times, some UAE banks have been offering loan deferments and flexible payment options to support customers affected by ongoing regional tensions.

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) also launched an initiative that benefited nearly 25,000 customers across consumer banking and will remain available until June 30, 2026, subject to eligibility criteria.

As part of the programme, eligible customers can access targeted relief across core everyday banking needs. This includes instalment deferments of up to three months on select personal finance and auto finance facilities without profit or fees, subject to internal criteria. Additional support includes fee waivers on selected card propositions and education-related assistance through a zero-fee school fees Easy Payment Plan for six months.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) rolled out the “Sanadna” initiative to provide payment deferrals and financial relief to frontline workers and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Under the scheme, SMEs can request instalment deferrals of 30 to 60 days between April and June 2026. The bank is also offering takaful protection solutions and up to a 50 per cent fee waiver on new POS services to support cash flow and business resilience.

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) also launched a support package for frontline workers, featuring preferential lending rates, cashback offers, flexible payment plans, and loan deferment options. The bank is providing priority services across 20 branches near key workplaces, along with fast-tracked contact centre support.

Ajman Bank, through its “Talahom” initiative, has waived personal finance instalment deferment fees for up to three months.

Dubai-based Emirates NBD extended its support scheme to help customers manage their finances through fee waivers.

These include one extra month before instalment billing, zero per cent interest on credit card balance transfers, as well as other fee waiver options.

The bank also introduced a processing fee waiver on all zero per cent instalment plans until June 15, 2026, and waived the Dh100 loan deferment fee until June 30, 2026.

Central Bank data released on Friday showed that the banking sector continued to grow, with assets rising 2.1 per cent, loans jumping 3.2 per cent, and deposits expanding 1.9 per cent.