Over 5,300 Emirati youth invest Dh4.3 billion in Sharjah property

Investments by Emirati youth in Sharjah’s real estate sector reached a cumulative value of Dh4.3 billion as of August 2026, spread across 7,052 properties traded by 5,314 young individuals, according to figures released by Sharjah’s Real Estate Registration Department.

The data, covering nationals aged 18 to 35, reflects the growing position of young Emiratis as strategic partners in the emirate's property market and their confidence in Sharjah's economic and legislative environment.

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The statistics were released to coincide with International Youth Day, highlighting the role played by the nation’s youth in strengthening the real estate sector and their rising investment awareness, which has encouraged them to build sustainable capital assets in line with Sharjah’s broader development vision.

Gender split

The report showed a fairly balanced gender distribution within the youth owner base and investment values.

Of the properties traded, males accounted for 61.3 per cent through 4,325 properties, compared with 38.7 per cent for females through 2,727 properties.

Among investors, males made up 59.5 per cent with 3,162 investors, compared with 40.5 per cent for females with 2,152 investors.

Investment values were split 64.6 per cent for males, amounting to Dh2.8 billion, against 35.4 per cent for females, amounting to Dh1.5 billion.

Saud Al Khayyal, chairman of the Youth Council at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said the results reflect the success of the emirate’s developmental approach.

“The outstanding investment performance of Emirati youth, which we highlight today on the occasion of International Youth Day, reflects the growing base of national investors in the emirate. We do not view these figures as merely representing real estate transactions, rather as evidence of the growing investment culture and awareness among the younger generations regarding the importance of building assets,” Al Khayyal said.