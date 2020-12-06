Over 500 Dubai businesses benefit from Dubai Economy, Zoho partnership

Local businesses registered with Dubai Economy can gain one-year free access to Zoho One

The Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector of Dubai Economy announced that more than 500 businesses in Dubai have benefited from its partnership programme with Zoho, as registered companies can now run their sales, support, finance, IT, and other business functions using the Zoho One suite of apps.

“We are happy to see businesses in Dubai adopting the technology offered by Zoho to digitise their business operations. We see this as a positive step towards creating competitive knowledge economy in Dubai. By lowering the entry-barrier businesses face when adopting technology, we help in creating an ecosystem that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship in the country,” said Omar Al Mehairi, director of development and follow-up division, BRL sector of Dubai Economy.

Dubai Economy and Zoho signed an MoU in October 2020 to make enterprise-level technology available and affordable for all businesses in the Emirate to support them in their digital transformation journey. With this agreement, local businesses registered with Dubai Economy can gain one-year free access to Zoho One, a unified cloud-based suite of over 45 applications, which seamlessly connects the diverse functions of a business.

“Regional empowerment and holistic prosperity are at the heart of everything we do,” said Hyther Nizam, President for MEA at Zoho Corporation. “We strive to grow with the community, by enabling local enterprises to achieve business success, leadership, and global outreach with increased access to cloud technologies. Our alliance with Dubai Economy is in the same spirit. It’s heartening to know we are helping businesses digitise their operations to effectively engage with their clients and run both their front-office and back-office operations irrespective of where they are. Our conviction that local community upliftment is the way forward has been strengthened this year, and we hope to actively contribute to UAE’s technology advancement initiatives.”

Zoho, a global technology company offering the most extensive suite of business software applications in the industry, is currently exhibiting in Gitex Technology Week. In March 2020, Zoho moved its MEA headquarters to a bigger office in Dubai Internet City. The new office has provisions for hosting workshops and community meet-ups for customers and partners, while accommodating a larger team for sales and support.