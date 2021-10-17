Over 50 plus Indian companies participate in Gitex

Gitex is continuing to emerge the largest and the most impressive ICT event of its kind in the Middle East.

Over 50 Indian Electronics and Computer Software companies are showcasing their products and services at Gitex this year.

“Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) has been facilitating Indian participation on a regular basis at Gitex to take advantage of the booming IT market in the Gulf and leveraging that association for getting businesses for Indian IT companies from multitude of large global corporations, which are executing projects in the region,” said Kamal Vachani, regional director, Middle East, ESC.

ESC has been participating at the Gitex consistently for several years and the participating Indian companies under ESC’s banner have reported high degree of satisfaction. The participating Indian companies have reported to have bagged significant businesses, forged joint ventures, marketing tie ups, etc. with the buyers visiting the exhibition.

“Gitex is continuing to emerge the largest and the most impressive ICT event of its kind in the Middle East. Naturally, India has a great stake in the booming Middle East, Africa, Asia and European markets for which Dubai is the Gateway. Thus, the event provides the participating Indian ICT companies opportunities for scouting the expanding Middle East market,” said Gurmeet Singh, executive director, ESC.

In value terms export of electronics to ME region during 2019-20 is estimated to have reached $3 billion. Amongst the ME countries, UAE is the top destination for India’s electronics export says Sandeep Narula, chairman ESC. India’s total export of electronics hardware during 2020-21 is estimated to be $11 billion and that of computer software and services is estimated to be $146 billion.

