Over 20 startups pitch to investors at Elevate-XIII

Elevate pitching sessions have been pivotal in showcasing startup innovative solutions under India Innovation Hub

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 4:43 PM

India Innovation Hub’s pitching series, Elevate, recently hosted its 13th session in Dubai, which highlighted 23 start-ups across the healthcare, fintech, automation, energy, and aviation sectors.

The series, supported by HSBC, has been pivotal in showcasing innovative solutions across different sectors and states from India and the Mena region. Among the startups at Elevate-XIII, 22 start-ups were India-based, and one was Netherlands-based. All the start-ups showcased innovative ideas and provided state-of-the-art solutions within their areas of expertise.

Some of the participating start-ups include Pee Safe, India’s first home grown company to market a basket of all feminine hygiene products, which currently enjoys a leading position in the market; ESCO (Economy Cabin Space Optimization) Aircraft Seating, the Netherlands based startup that develops optimised seating solutions for aircrafts; Niramai, a Bangalore-based, healthcare startup offering a new AI-based test to detect early-stage breast cancer in women of all age groups, in a radiation-free, affordable and privacy-aware manner; Rayush Natural Fiber, a startup specializing in eco-friendly natural fiber with proven antidepressant aroma; and OmicsGen, owned and run by women entrepreneurs with a vision to exploit the untapped potential of genomics, proteomics and metabolomics.

The event saw participation from leading investors including Deepak Babani, MD of Satguru Holdings; Mohamed Al Banna, CEO & MD, LEAD Ventures; Suresh Bangara, vice admiral, Sigma Venture; PK Gulati, president, TiE Dubai; Charudutta Joshi, board member, Greenback Capital; Harish Shah, MD of Frontline Information Technology; Shyamsundar Ramlal, managing partner and co-founder, Zayn Holding; and Anishkaa Gehani, founder & CEO, Yardstick Marketing Management.

Dr. Aman Puri, consul general of India in Dubai and deputy commissioner general of India at Expo 2020 Dubai also attended the event.

The Elevate series aims to display unconventional solutions created by 500 startups at the Innovation Hub bus stationed outside the India Pavilion. The objective is to facilitate innovators and start-ups to get adequate exposure and attract B2B connects at the global stage. The series has witnessed success in the global investor community and has also given a platform to start-ups from the UAE and other countries to present their ideas to global investors. The pitching series has so far showcased 430 start-ups majorly from India and the UAE across industries such as Healthcare, Space, Agriculture, Technology, and Fintech.

The next session, Elevate XIV, scheduled for March 8, 2022, will be a special edition on International Women’s Day, aimed to showcase the up-and-coming innovations from Women Entrepreneurs.

