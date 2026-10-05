Over 155,000 UAE bank customers get financial relief amid regional conflict

Around 155,970 banking customers across the UAE benefited from the Financial Institutions Resilience Package (FIRP), including individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations.

Launched in March 2026, the initiative was launched to support business growth and strengthen the resilience of the national economy after the regional military conflict broke out on February 28. Payment deferrals and waivers of commissions and fees covered loans amounting to Dh15.9 billion up to the end of August 2026, the CBUAE said on Monday.

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The figures were disclosed after Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama convened a meeting with the chief executive officers of banks operating in the UAE, in the presence of assistant governors and senior officials.

Approximately 849 private sector companies benefited from the package, receiving support totalling Dh10.7 billion.

A further 6,441 SMEs benefited from loan repayment deferrals amounting to Dh2.9 billion.

Around 148,681 individual customers also received repayment deferrals totalling Dh2.3 billion, easing financial pressures and helping them continue to meet their obligations.

Participants at the meeting commended the outcomes of the package and the success of the measures introduced by the CBUAE, and discussed the operational aspects and implementation progress under its key pillars.

Banking indicators strengthen

The meeting also reviewed the latest financial data, which the CBUAE said reflected the sector's soundness and stability, underpinned by sustained economic growth.

Figures for the end of August 2026 showed banking assets up 12.9 per cent year-on-year. Total bank loans rose 18.8 per cent, underscoring the role of banks in supporting economic and commercial activity, while deposits grew 13 per cent, which the central bank said demonstrated continued confidence in the financial system.

Asset quality also improved. The non-performing loans (NPL) ratio declined to 2.6 per cent, and the net NPL ratio improved to 1.2 per cent. The CBUAE said this highlighted the effectiveness of banks' risk management and credit policies, as well as its own supervisory and prudential frameworks, which are aligned with international best practices.

Balama said the positive indicators reflected the strength and resilience of the UAE’s financial system and the effectiveness of its supervisory and prudential frameworks.

He stressed that banks should continue to accelerate innovation and digital transformation, enhance consumer protection and financial inclusion, and maintain the highest standards of governance, risk management and compliance. These efforts, he said, support the sector's regional and international leadership and its contribution to sustainable economic growth.