Over 100 startups set to pitch their businesses to leading investors during SEF 2022

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), has announced two exciting opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs and startups to pitch their ideas to investors from a range of sectors during the 6th Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF).
The two-day event will be held at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park from December 17 under the inviting theme of “Where we belong”.
SEF 2022 will host a diverse range of activities, workshops and talks as well as a myriad of other incentives to provide entrepreneurs the tools and resources to take their ideas to the next level. In this spirit Sheraa will facilitate the pitching from 100 startup companies to share their vision with leading investors from various sectors in the region, followed by a chance to compete for monetary prizes to provide valuable funding for their ideas.
Investor matching
The Sheraa team will facilitate the exhibiting and pitching of startups to potential investors including entities such as Shorooq Ventures, Crescent Enterprises Ventures, Emirates Development Bank, and Dtech Ventures. This process will enable participants to gain the knowledge and expertise to strategise, develop, and steer their businesses towards success, utilising the wealth of real-life experience of participating investors and funders.
Pitch vompetition
Sheraa will organise an exclusive ‘Pitch Competition’ in partnership with Sharjah Business Women Council, Sharjah Media City (SHAMS) and Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), and the event will focus on four main tracks: Tech Startups, Women-Led Startups, Creative & Media Startups, and Tourism Startups, giving a range of industries for entrants to showcase their ideas, this aligns with the diversity that SEF has to offer at the festival this year.
About 15 startups will get the chance to pitch their idea to a panel of judges comprising industry experts and heavyweights. The shortlist for the competition will comprise the top three businesses competing in the Women-Led Startups track; the most promising three startups in the Creative & Media Startups track; the leading three businesses in the Tourism Startups track, and six of the best in the Tech Startups track.
Monetary prizes
The competing startups will additionally have an opportunity to win a cash prize to fast track their success through Sheraa’s direct support, access and introductions to investors and potential partners as well as many more perks.
The shortlist criteria for startups include innovative solutions in their respective markets, their unique technology or innovation, overall originality and ingenuity, the ability to present a viable and scalable business model, and the potential impact the product or service could have in the market.
The official application criteria dictates that the startup must be incorporated in the UAE and be able to attend and pitch their idea in person at SEF 2022 happening on the 17th and 18th of December 2022.
