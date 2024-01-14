Over 100 prominent UAE figures to take part in the World Economic Forum Davos 2024

Published: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 9:21 PM

The UAE has announced its participation in the 53rd edition of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024, which will be held in Davos, Switzerland from January 15 to 19. This year’s participation of the UAE is characterised by the involvement of more than 100 personalities, including heads of national companies and corporate leaders, leading private sector firms, government officials, and senior business leaders, whereas 80 per cent of the participation from the country is from major national companies and the private sector.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs said: “The UAE is always keen to participate in the World Economic Forum. This reflects the importance the UAE attaches to the international dialogues and knowledge exchange on various pivotal sectors and fields. The economic sector is one of the most important pivotal sectors in the UAE and the world, as a key foundation to the development, prosperity, and well-being of people, nations, and humanity as a whole.”

He added: “The UAE looks forward to share successful experiences during this important forum, inspiring the creation of similar successful international practices and contributing to comprehensive, sustainable development for nations and governments.”

UAE Pavilion “Impossible is Possible”

For the second year in a row, the UAE’s participation is characterised by an exceptional pavilion under the theme of “Impossible is Possible”. It will host several media conferences, bilateral meetings and sessions discussing various files and subjects, with the participation of major private sector companies, CEOs of prominent national companies and officials in both the government and private sectors.

The forum, unfolding over a span of 5 consecutive days, witnesses extensive participation by the UAE in press conferences, public and closed sessions, committee meetings, as well as involvement in panel discussions covering economic, diplomatic, educational, and technological topics, such as Artificial Intelligence, Global Trade, Economic developments, and Geopolitics.

UAE and WEF: a strategic partnership

During the 2023 World Economic Forum, Al Gergawi joined the WEF Leadership Council, which includes 13 members from various countries.

The Council represents an important institutional community and a sounding board for the Forum’s long-term strategy. It acts an efficient global bridge-builder and annual platform that encourage business growth and establish international cooperation and dialogue.

Also, during the World Economic Forum 2022, the UAE and WEF have signed a strategic partnership agreement, encompassing numerous levels of cooperation, partnerships, bilateral initiatives and programmes in innovation, technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions.

The UAE has participated to the World Economic Forum over more than 20 years, in a reflection of the pioneering role of the country, which was able to consolidate its position as a global hub for economy, positive transformations and shaping the future.

The World Economic Forum offers an interactive platform for major national companies and the private sector in the UAE to exchange experiences and solidify the establishment of partnerships across all fields. It represents an international opportunity to strengthen global cooperation and solidify the concepts of collaborative action between governments and various institutions.

The 2024 forum, held under the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust’, brings together over 3,000 influential figures, leaders, and decision-makers from both the public and private sectors worldwide, to discuss global challenges, reviewing solutions and developments, and building partnerships across various economic and developmental sectors.

The forum’s outputs, and collaborations contribute to supporting sustainable development and shaping solutions for key developmental challenges on the international level.