Orient Insurance Q1 profit rises 9% to Dh341 million

Orient Insurance reported a 9 per cent increase in net profit after tax for the first quarter of 2026, supported by strong growth in insurance revenue, investments and total assets.

The UAE-based insurer posted a net profit after tax of Dh341 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with Dh313 million during the same period last year.

Insurance revenue rose 20 per cent year-on-year to Dh2.58 billion in the January-March period, up from Dh2.15 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

The company’s total equity increased 16 per cent to Dh6.5 billion, while total assets climbed 12 per cent to Dh18.3 billion.

Orient Insurance also reported strong growth in investments, which rose 21 per cent to Dh12.1 billion compared with Dh9.9 billion a year earlier.

Omer Elamin, president of Orient Insurance Group, said the company’s first-quarter performance reflected the effectiveness of its underwriting discipline and risk management strategies.

“Our Q1 2026 results reflect a strong start to the year and the continued effectiveness of our disciplined underwriting and sound risk management,” Elamin said.

“The outstanding performance is a true reflection of the company’s capabilities and resilience. We expect the company to continue the momentum gained and perform well in Q2 as well,” he added.

Orient Insurance said it will continue investing in advanced technologies and customer-focused solutions to improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experience as part of its long-term growth strategy.