Orient Insurance posts Dh545 million in profits in H1 2026

Orient Insurance reported an 8 per cent increase in net profits to Dh545 million in the first half of 2026, up from Dh503 million compared to the same period last year. Revenue increased 17 per cent to Dh5.22 billion from Dh4.47 billion in 2025.

The insurance provider, a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim, saw its total equity increase 9 per cent to Dh6.19 billion in H1, up from Dh5.66 billion in H1 2025.

Meanwhile, total assets reached Dh20.02 billion during this period, up 18 per cent from Dh16.90 billion in H1 the previous year. Total investments (including bank balances) reached Dh12.18 billion, a 17 per cent increase from Dh10.42 billion last year

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Orient Insurance said it continues integrating advanced technologies to enhance customer experience, optimise business processes, and create long-term value for its shareholders.

“Through continued investment in technology, operational excellence and disciplined execution, the company is well positioned to navigate an evolving market environment while delivering sustainable growth and long-term value for all stakeholders.” Omer Elamin, President of Orient Insurance Group, said.

Orient Insurance said that its forward-looking strategy allows it to continue its growth trajectory and set new benchmarks in its journey.

The UAE-based insurer recorded a 20 per cent increase in revenue during the first quarter, reaching Dh2.58 billion, up from 2.15 billion in the same quarter last year. Net profit after tax during the same period reached Dh341 million, compared with Dh313 million in Q1 2025.

Established in 1982, Orient Insurance is a leading provider of insurance in the UAE and the wider GCC. Part of the Al-Futtaim Group, the company offers a wide range of personal and commercial insurance products.