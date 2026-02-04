Optimism high as UAE grows participation at the world’s leading consumer goods expo

Ambiente 2026 will welcome a highly optimistic delegation of UAE businesses to the world’s largest consumer goods fair when it opens doors on 6-10 February 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany.

RAK Porcelain Europe is the latest addition to the UAE delegation participating in this year’s edition of the fair. The company, part of RAK Ceramics’ global tableware division, brings decades of porcelain manufacturing expertise to the international marketplace. “For RAK Porcelain, exhibiting at Ambiente and its co-located fairs is a deliberate strategic decision that underlines the importance of direct engagement in global trade. Frankfurt’s role as a central European hub allows brands to connect emerging consumer demand with established retail and distribution networks. Ambiente’s strong focus on dining, living and gifting offers an ideal platform to showcase innovation at scale to an international audience,” said Sven Bodry, Director of Operations, RAK Porcelain Europe S.A.

The fair itself serves as an annual benchmark for the consumer goods sector. Across its three main divisions Dining, Living, and Giving - Ambiente presents solutions for retailers and commercial buyers seeking to stay ahead of market demands. The event draws together manufacturers, designers, and distributors, creating an environment where business relationships develop organically through product discovery and direct dialogue.

Adding particular value to attendees this year, Ambiente will feature enhanced programming through the Conzoom Solutions Academy. This knowledge platform delivers expert insights specifically calibrated to retail industry needs. Speakers from diverse disciplines address practical challenges facing today’s marketplace, from harnessing generative artificial intelligence to implementing effective service design strategies.

“With the Conzoom Solutions Academy, we offer much more than expert talks – we create a space for strategic orientation. It’s about understanding how retail business works today and tomorrow: how trends translate into viable concepts, how consumer expectations evolve globally, and how companies can turn this knowledge into competitive advantage”, says Julia Uherek, Vice President Consumer Goods Fairs at Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH.

Rather than theoretical discussions, sessions focus on actionable intelligence that participants can apply to their businesses immediately. Topics range from retail media strategies to urban transformation impacts on consumer behavior, all delivered by practitioners with direct industry experience.

These educational sessions complement the product exhibitions, offering UAE participants a complete professional development experience. For companies expanding into new markets, such knowledge transfer proves invaluable, providing context for understanding European retail dynamics and consumer preferences.

Bringing together leading events in interior design, kitchen & table, gifts, seasonal decoration, and office, stationery and hobby, including shows such as Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, among others, Conzoom Circle connects markets, regions and growth perspectives; and enables companies to kick-start their next international trade fair successes directly from Frankfurt.

“We’re delighted to see continued strong participation from the UAE business community at Ambiente. Exhibitors from the UAE consistently demonstrate product excellence paired with a deep understanding of international market requirements. This ongoing engagement highlights the value of long-term partnerships and the strength of connecting regional expertise with global distribution network,” said Philipp Ferger, Vice President Consumer Goods Fairs at Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH.

At Ambiente 2026, the UAE delegation is looking forward to engaging global buyers, learning from industry leaders through the Conzoom Solutions Academy, and contributing their own innovations to the marketplace.