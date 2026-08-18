OpenAI unveils ChatGPT for Teens with stronger guardrails, parental controls

The $852-billion startup faces multiple lawsuits alleging ChatGPT harmed children, as it prepares for a potentially record-breaking initial public offering

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 18 Aug 2026, 4:09 PM
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OpenAI introduced "ChatGPT for Teens" on Tuesday, tailored for minors with parental controls and enhanced security features in place, as platforms face fierce criticism over the risks associated with AI chatbots.

The $852-billion startup faces multiple lawsuits alleging ChatGPT harmed children, as it prepares for a potentially record-breaking initial public offering.

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The new version automatically engages when a user is estimated to be under 18 or self-identifies their age as between 13 and 17, OpenAI said in a blog post, aiming to encourage critical thinking and real-world support for teenagers.

As AI chatbots become more lifelike, companies have touted their ability to serve as confidants and users have begun to rely on them for emotional support.

But experts warn that relying on automation for mental health advice carries dangers. Families whose loved ones died allegedly after chatbot interactions have criticized the lack of safeguards.

"We believe AI should expand educational opportunity, which is why we designed ChatGPT for Teens to support moments outside the classroom when help is not always available, while keeping teens engaged in an active and collaborative learning process," OpenAI said.

It said ChatGPT for Teens features educational tools such as study mode for guided learning, responsible homework reminders to prevent bypassing assignments, quizzes and learning visualizations for varied practice and study hours to set aside dedicated study times.

OpenAI added that it has enhanced controls allowing parents to link accounts, set "Quiet Hours," manage certain settings and receive notifications in high-risk situations, including new notifications related to eating disorders.


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