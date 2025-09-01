  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 01, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 9, 1447 | Fajr 04:40 | DXB weather-sun.svg37°C

OpenAI plans India data center with at least 1 gigawatt capacity: Bloomberg News

A large new data centre could mark a major step forward in Asia for OpenAI's Stargate-branded AI infrastructure push: Report

Published: Mon 1 Sept 2025, 1:47 PM

Top Stories

Over 800 killed in Afghanistan earthquake; government appeals for global aid

Over 800 killed in Afghanistan earthquake; government appeals for global aid

Dubai Police seize minibus illegally transporting gas cylinders

Dubai Police seize minibus illegally transporting gas cylinders

UAE banks phase out OTPs: What it means for residents

UAE banks phase out OTPs: What it means for residents

ChatGPT parent OpenAI is scouting local partners to set up a data center in India with at least 1 gigawatt capacity, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Abu Dhabi Police offer traffic black points reduction service at ADIHEX 2025

thumb-image

Dubai: Gold prices jump nearly Dh3 per gram to over four-month high

thumb-image

Clear outperformer: Abu Dhabi banks drive GCC profits

thumb-image

'I am speechless': Dubai-based Indian expat wins Dh1 million in DSS grand draw

thumb-image

Over 1.6 million people in Pakistan at risk as flood situation worsens in Sindh

 

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has formally registered as a legal entity in India and has begun building a local team. The company said in August it plans to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, expanding its presence in its second-largest market by user base.

The plan to build a large new data centre could mark a major step forward in Asia for OpenAI's Stargate-branded artificial intelligence infrastructure push, Bloomberg News reported.

The location and timeline of OpenAI’s proposed India project remain uncertain, Bloomberg reported, adding that CEO Sam Altman may announce the facility during his visit to the country in September.

US President Donald Trump in January announced Stargate, a private sector investment of up to $500 billion for AI infrastructure, funded by SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle.