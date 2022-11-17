Opec sees global oil demand increasing by 27m bpd a year till 2045

Roadshow and meetings hosted in partnership with CCI France UAE, Paris Chamber of Commerce and Lyon Chamber of Commerce
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries )Opec) sees the need to annually add on average 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the period to 2045 to meet rising demand, according to the latest World oil Outlook published on Thursday.
"For the oil industry alone we also need to add 5 million barrels of oil per day day every year to just maintain current production at around 100 million bpd, given an average annual industry decline rate of around 5 per cent," the report said.
The overall investment number for the oil sector is $12.1 trillion out to 2045. However, chronic underinvestment into the global oil industry in recent years, due to industry downturns, the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as policies centered on ending financing in fossil fuel projects, is a major cause of concern, Opec noted in the report.
Roadshow and meetings hosted in partnership with CCI France UAE, Paris Chamber of Commerce and Lyon Chamber of Commerce
Partnership is a strategic alliance that brings together leading players in the investment and real estate industries
Mubadala's acquisition supports the plan by the oil-rich emirate to establish the exchange that will allow companies to trade and finance carbon credits
The nation has made remarkable headway in the digital transformation of the financial sector with 95 per cent of the banking transactions going digital, and 90 per cent via smartphones
Rate hikes must be data-dependent, well communicated; G20 calls for “temporary and targeted” fiscal spending; Many currencies saw “increased volatility”: G20 statement; WTO warns of “real” risk of recession in some economies
UK consumer prices up 11.1 per cent, highest since 1981; Food and drink price inflation highest since 1977; Government energy bill support caps increase in CPI
The consortium, which includes Infinity Power and Hassan Allam Utilities, had signed two memorandums of understating in April with Egyptian entities to develop two green hydrogen production plants in Egypt