Opec sees global oil demand increasing by 27m bpd a year till 2045

Producer group forecasts need for $12.1 trillion to meet rsing demand

Pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, US. - AP file

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 5:29 PM

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries )Opec) sees the need to annually add on average 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the period to 2045 to meet rising demand, according to the latest World oil Outlook published on Thursday.

"For the oil industry alone we also need to add 5 million barrels of oil per day day every year to just maintain current production at around 100 million bpd, given an average annual industry decline rate of around 5 per cent," the report said.

The overall investment number for the oil sector is $12.1 trillion out to 2045. However, chronic underinvestment into the global oil industry in recent years, due to industry downturns, the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as policies centered on ending financing in fossil fuel projects, is a major cause of concern, Opec noted in the report.