Opec monitoring oil prices, seeks market balance

Indian rupee at record low as risk aversion, pound collapse lift dollar; China’s yuan hits 28-month low despite fresh policy step; Russian rouble pulls back from two-month high vs dollar
Iraq Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar on Monday said the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies including Russia, known as Opec+, are monitoring the oil price situation, wanting to have a balance in the markets.
“We don’t want a sharp increase in oil prices or a collapse,” he said in a televised interview on state TV.
Oil prices fell $2 a barrel on Monday, settling at nine-month lows in choppy trade, pressured by a strengthening dollar as market participants awaited details on new sanctions on Russia.
Brent crude futures for November settled down at $84.06 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for November delivery dropped to $76.71.
“We entered a challenging period. Global factors led to the decrease [in oil prices], most importantly lower growth and higher inflation rates,” Abdul Jabbar said.
Opec+, has this year ramped up oil output, looking to unwind record cuts put in place in 2020 after the pandemic slashed demand.
However, Opec+ in recent months has failed to achieve its planned output increases due to underinvestment in oilfields by some Opec members and by losses in Russian output. — Reuters
First platform to offer commission-free trading of local and regional stocks; New amana app offers key features such as fractional trading and personalized news
Dubai’s metaverse strategy will boost regional and global economies besides bringing in innovation to attract new firms and projects to the hub of modern technology city
The volume of trade exchange between the two countries during the first half of this year amounted to Dh24.2 billion
The acquisition of these new jack-up rigs consolidates our position as the owner of one of the largest operating jack-up fleets in the world and will significantly boost company revenues and cash flows
Indian exports to the UAE, excluding petroleum products, grew from $5.17 billion during June-August last year to $5.92 billion during June-August 2022
Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices slid to eight-month lows on Monday, last trading around $85 and $78, respectively
While global growth this year was still expected at three per cent, it is now projected to slow to 2.2 per cent in 2023, revised down from a forecast in June of 2.8 per cent