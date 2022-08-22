Opec+ missed output targets by 2.9m bpd in July

All eyes on central bank’s monetary policy meeting on Monday and the IMF executive board’s meeting on August 29
Opec+ produced 2.892 million barrels per day (bpd) below their targets in July, two sources from the producer group said, as sanctions on some members and low investment by others stymied its ability to raise output.
Compliance with the production targets stood at 546 per cent in July the sources said, compared with 320 per cent in June, when the supply gap stood at 2.84 million bpd.
Opec+, which groups the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies led by Russia, agreed to increase output by 648,000bpd in each of July and August, as they fully unwind nearly 10 million bpd of cuts implemented in May 2020 to counter the Covid-19 pandemic.
The group agreed this month to increase production targets by another 100,000bpd in September, under pressure from major consumers including the United States which are keen to cool prices.
Only Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are believed to have some spare capacity and will be able to increase production in a meaningful way.
Global oil production spare capacity, mainly concentrated in the two Gulf producers, is already at historical lows. — Reuters
First international flight is expected to take off in October this year; Airline secures licence to start flights for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Iraq and Iran
The country’s NEV market size is forecast to reach 15.98 million units in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate of 35.1 percent during the period, according to International Data Corporation
Comparable uncontrolled price method compares the price for property or services transferred in a controlled transaction to the price charged for property or services transferred in a comparable uncontrolled transaction in comparable circumstance
The company recorded gross written premium (GWP) of SR920 million ($244.95 million) compared with SR955 million ($254.27 million) in the similar period of the previous year
55% of UAE residents look for sustainability parameters when purchasing electronic goods
Two-day conference will highlight the increasing interest of global investors in the renewable energy sector, and ways to benefit from the boom in financing the environment, society and governance
NFT artworks accounted for some $2.8 billion in sales last year and the rate has declined only slightly in the first half of this year