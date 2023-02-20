Opec+ decisions not politicised, Saudi energy minister says

Fintech and innovation became the fastest growing sector in DIFC with 291 new clients. A total of 686 fintech and innovation firms, ranging from start-ups to global unicorns, are now based in DIFC
Decisions by Opec+ are not politicised and are based on market fundamentals, Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday, adding that the alliance of oil producers is sufficiently flexible to adjust policy as needed.
Prince Abdulaziz was speaking at a media forum in the capital Riyadh about last October’s decision to cut the group’s production target by two million barrels per day.
The group comprising the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies including Russia agreed the cuts until the end of 2023.
Prince Abdulaziz reiterated in an interview with Energy Aspects last week that the decision was locked in for the rest of the year. — Reuters
Fintech and innovation became the fastest growing sector in DIFC with 291 new clients. A total of 686 fintech and innovation firms, ranging from start-ups to global unicorns, are now based in DIFC
Citi strategist Bhumika Gupta said that with the US Federal Reserve moving to quarter-point moves, the Bank of Israel would follow suit
European governments made many correct decisions over the last year to ensure energy supply, such as building more LNG terminals to replace pipeline deliveries of Russian gas
The five-day premier event, starting today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will debate vibrant trade, manufacturing and investment environment as well as highlight challenges to the industry
The dialogue seeks to provide clarity and a better understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by e-commerce companies
The UAE has emerged as an attractive destination for HNWIs following its successful strategy against the Covid-19 pandemic, latest data shows
The taxable person can realise gain and loss on the assets and liabilities subject to fair value or impairment testing or held on account on a realisation basis
Leveraging Dubai’s prominent position as a leading vacation destination, the hospitality sector is expected to produce high figures in 2023