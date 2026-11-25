Only 24 per cent of chief artificial intelligence officers (CAIOs) in the UAE have full control over AI investment decisions, highlighting a gap between identifying opportunities created by the technology and having the authority to act on them, according to a new IBM study.

The study, conducted by the IBM Institute for Business Value in cooperation with Oxford Economics, found that while AI leaders are increasingly able to identify where artificial intelligence can create value, many organisations struggle to translate those insights into business decisions and measurable results.

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The global survey covered 1,667 senior executives responsible for artificial intelligence strategy, governance and implementation across 33 markets and 20 industries, including 34 respondents from the UAE.

Only 26 per cent of UAE respondents said their organisations quickly adjust decisions and resources when AI performance insights identify opportunities to improve results.

The findings also revealed that just 29 per cent said AI was reshaping their organisation’s business model, including what it sells, how it prices products or services, and how it captures value.

AI agents take action, but governance slows progress

The study found that AI agents are already becoming more active within UAE organisations, with 53 per cent of respondents saying these systems initiate and execute actions across business workflows.

However, 71 per cent said governance, risk or compliance requirements delay AI-driven actions.

While 68 per cent said their organisations have defined areas where human oversight remains essential, only 53 per cent reported that AI decision-making responsibilities are clearly defined and consistently applied.

The findings highlight the challenge facing businesses as they move from experimenting with AI tools to allowing systems to take on more operational responsibilities.

Companies risk falling behind competitors

Despite growing adoption, many UAE organisations have yet to make the structural changes needed to integrate AI into their business models.

The survey found that 44 per cent of UAE CAIOs expect AI to reshape their organisation’s business model but said the necessary changes have not yet been made.

Meanwhile, 15 per cent said AI primarily strengthens their existing business model, while 29 per cent said it is already reshaping how their organisations operate.

Overall, 71 per cent believe their organisations risk falling behind competitors in AI transformation.

The report also found that 47 per cent of respondents said decisions are discussed when AI performance insights reveal opportunities for improvement, but action is delayed.

Only 26 per cent considered having clear thresholds for stopping AI initiatives a critical factor in successful execution and scaling.

IBM calls for clearer decision-making

Shukri Eid, Vice-President and General Manager of IBM Gulf, Levant and Pakistan, said the challenge for UAE organisations was no longer simply identifying where AI could create value, but ensuring leaders had the authority and processes to act on those opportunities.

He said closing the gap required clearer decision-making responsibilities, stronger governance and closer alignment between AI investments and business priorities.

Organisations that integrate AI into their workflows and empower leaders to make evidence-based decisions would be better positioned to scale the technology responsibly and translate innovation into business results, he added.

The study was conducted between April and June 2026 and examined AI investment priorities, governance, operational integration and the ability of organisations to translate AI adoption into measurable business outcomes.