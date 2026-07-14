UAE's Adnoc confirms its supertankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz

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Adnoc Logistics & Services said one seafarer was killed and several others were injured after two crude oil tankers were struck by projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz early on Tuesday.

The company said the vessels Al Bahyah and Mombasa B came under attack in the early hours of July 14, resulting in significant damage to both ships.

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In a statement, Adnoc L&S expressed its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased crew member and wished those injured a full and speedy recovery.

"Adnoc L&S strongly condemns this attack on civilian shipping and the innocent seafarers serving aboard its vessels," the company said.

The company added that it is continuing to work closely with emergency responders and relevant stakeholders following the incident.

Al Bahyah, an Adnoc L&S-owned Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), and Mombasa B, a VLCC operated by Adnoc L&S under a time-charter arrangement, both sustained significant damage in the attack.

The company did not disclose the extent of the injuries or provide further details on the condition of the vessels.

Adnoc L&S said it will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

The Abu Dhabi-listed company is one of the region's largest maritime logistics providers, serving more than 100 customers across over 50 countries through its integrated logistics, shipping and marine services operations