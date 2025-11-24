Omniyat supports Team Bahrain ‘Victorious’ in 2026 World Tour cycling season

Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Founder of Team Bahrain Victorious, witnessed the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between Omniyat and Team Bahrain Victorious to sponsor the cycling team in preparation for the 2026 season.

The signing ceremony was attended by Abdullah Jehad Al Zain, Chairman of Bahrain Victorious, and Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of Omniyat Group, a diversified multi-brand portfolio, including Omniyat.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Team Bahrain Victorious by Milan Eržen, General Manager of Bahrain Victorious, and Peter Stephenson, Co-Managing Director of Omniyat. Under the partnership, Omniyat will support the team at both competitive and community levels.

On the occasion, Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad affirmed that the cooperation with Omniyat reflects a shared commitment to developing sport in general and cycling in particular, as well as promoting the sport to encourage future generations to take up cycling.

He noted that the partnership will contribute to further achievements in the coming season, especially as Team Bahrain Victorious has a proud history of international achievements. He added that the partnership is also in line with the vision for the team, through a commitment to innovation and continuous development.

The Founder and Executive Chairman of Omniyat Group said: “Our commitment as developers goes beyond architecture to the creation of environments that encourage active, balanced and elevated lifestyles. Supporting the ambitions of Team Bahrain Victorious reflects our belief that sports are a foundational pillar of the elevation of human potential and creation of stronger, healthier, and more connected communities.”

Under this partnership, Omniyat will support Team Bahrain Victorious in representing the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region in major international competitions. The company will contribute to the team’s efforts to encourage the community to take up cycling, raise awareness of sports culture, and nurture emerging sporting talent towards professionalism.