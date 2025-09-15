Omniyat raises a total of $900 million in 2025 through sukuk financing 

Omniyat, Dubai’s leading ultra-luxury real estate developer, has successfully priced a $400 million 3.5-year sukuk, marking its second issuance in less than six months.

The sukuk will be listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market and Nasdaq Dubai in the coming days.

The sukuk attracted strong demand from international as well as regional investors, with the orderbook peaking above $1 billion and closing at more than $800 million, over twice the issue size. The profit rate of 7.25 per cent represents a tightening of 112.5 basis points versus Omniyat’s sukuk transaction earlier in the year.

This new issuance extends Omniyat’s debt maturity profile beyond its outstanding 2028 sukuk. In May, Omniyat raised a $500 million, 3-year green sukuk offering, which represented the company’s entry into the international debt capital markets. Together with this new sukuk issuance the Company has raised $900 million in 2025.

Mahdi Amjad, founder & executive chairman at Omniyat, commented: “Issuing a second sukuk within just six months of our debut – and on even better terms – is a major step forward for Omniyat. It shows the depth of confidence that global investors have in our vision, our discipline, and in the continued strength of Dubai’s ultra-luxury real estate market. The strong demand and improved pricing reflects the market’s recognition of our robust development programme and growth trajectory, and allows us to continue delivering on our strategy.”

The sukuk is rated ‘BB-’ with a stable outlook by both S&P and Fitch Ratings and was issued under Omniyat sukuk 1 Limited’s $2 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme.

The deal follows strong strategic and operational momentum this year. In June, Omniyat launched Lumena, a 48-storey ultra-luxury commercial tower located in the Burj Khalifa District, which subsequently sold out with a total transaction value of Dh3.4 billion, the highest achieved to date in Business Bay. That same month, the company announced the acquisition of Marasi Bay Island, further expanding its master-planned waterfront ecosystem anchored by The Lana and VELA Viento.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, JP Morgan, Mashreq and Standard Chartered Bank acted as joint global coordinators. Those banks, along with Arab African International Bank and Commercial Bank of Dubai, have been appointed joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the issuance.