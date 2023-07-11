Omnichannel strategy in a changing economic landscape

Companies need to adjust their marketing tactics to stay competitive

By Saeed Alajou Published: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 5:48 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 5:49 PM

The global business landscape has undergone major transformations over the past few years, particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic. This shift has significantly influenced consumer actions and purchasing habits.

As online shopping, social media, and mobile devices continue to gain traction, companies need to adjust their marketing tactics to stay competitive in the evolving market. Now more than ever, consumers are spending significant amounts of their time on various devices and platforms. In fact, a study by Harvard Business Review revealed that 73 per cent of customers use multiple channels during their shopping journey.

Today, it has become insufficient for brands to focus solely on individual touchpoints; instead, they must create a seamless experience across all their channels. Accenture highlighted this necessity, with their research showing that 75 per cent of consumers expect a consistent experience wherever they engage with brands, whether it’s online, on social media, mobile, or in-person.

The integration of chatbots and virtual assistants into an omnichannel strategy is one way that businesses are using to automate parts of the omnichannel experience. Capable of responding to up to 80 per cent of customer queries, these digital assistants free up staff members to handle more complex requests and deliver seamless brand experiences.

By utilising data analytics and artificial intelligence, businesses also gain valuable insights into customer behaviour and preferences, enabling a more tailored marketing strategy. A report by Adobe found that companies with the strongest omnichannel customer engagement strategies enjoy a 10 per cent year-on-year growth, a 10 per cent increase in average order value, and a 25 per cent increase in close rates.

In recent years, the Middle East, has witnessed a surge in omnichannel marketing, spurred by shifting consumer expectations and technological advancements. Regional players such as Noon.com, Majid Al Futtaim, and Emirates NBD are leading the way.

Noon.com, a Dubai-based e-commerce platform, integrates online and offline channels to provide a seamless shopping experience, allowing customers to order online and pick up from a physical store. Majid Al Futtaim, a UAE-based conglomerate, operates several leading retail brands, integrating online shopping, in-store experiences, and a personalised loyalty programme. Meanwhile, Dubai’s Emirates NBD delivers a seamless banking experience by integrating online banking, a mobile app, ATMs, or physical branches.

When implemented successfully, omnichannel strategies can eliminate silos, foster collaboration, and create a unified experience that boosts customer satisfaction and loyalty. However, success in this realm requires exceptional orchestration between various channels, touchpoints, and teams. By understanding their audience, utilising data to personalise their messaging, and embracing technologies that deliver personalised messages across channels at scale, companies can negotiate these complicated hurdles and drive new growth opportunities.

The new world order has necessitated a shift in marketing strategy, requiring brands to be both innovative and strategic in their approach to customer engagement. To navigate this shifting economic environment, companies in the Middle East and across the globe must embrace innovation and technology as essential components of their ongoing strategy.

The writer is general manager UAE & International Expansion and senior director at Unifonic.