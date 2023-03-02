Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions this year

The projects are part of a programme called Shareek, a 5-trillion-riyal investment initiative
Oman is in the preparation process to offer a new batch of oil and gas concession areas by the end of the first quarter of 2023, the energy ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.
While the first batch will target onshore blocks, the Gulf-state will also offer offshore oil and gas blocks by the end of the second quarter of 2023, the ministry added.
Oman is also in the preparation process to offer a new batch of mining concession areas in the first quarter of 2023, the Oman Energy and Minerals Ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.
This process would also include new concession areas targeting commodities like chromite, copper, limestone and others, the ministry added. — Reuters
The projects are part of a programme called Shareek, a 5-trillion-riyal investment initiative
Social responsibility among top priorities for companies in Mena, report finds
Changes involve the exterior and interior of the crossover electric vehicle with a target of starting production in 2024
In HSBC's latest research across nine key markets participants rate UAE most highly for five of the top 12 motivations behind the decision to relocate internationally
Jeweller projected a short film showcasing the brand's growth story on the Burj Khalifa
Airbus expects the Middle East aviation services business to witness a 4.7 per cent average annual growth until 2041, surpassing the global average of 3.7 per cent, says a report
Euro zone factory output returned to growth in February; China’s PMIs expand as economy re-opens from Covid curbs; Japan’s factory activity shrinks most in 2-1/2 years
February’s 31.5 per cent rate is the highest since 1974, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics told Reuters