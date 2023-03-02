UAE

Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions this year

By Reuters

Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 5:25 PM

Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 5:40 PM

Oman is in the preparation process to offer a new batch of oil and gas concession areas by the end of the first quarter of 2023, the energy ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.

While the first batch will target onshore blocks, the Gulf-state will also offer offshore oil and gas blocks by the end of the second quarter of 2023, the ministry added.

Oman is also in the preparation process to offer a new batch of mining concession areas in the first quarter of 2023, the Oman Energy and Minerals Ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.

This process would also include new concession areas targeting commodities like chromite, copper, limestone and others, the ministry added. — Reuters


