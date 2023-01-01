Oman ok’s 2023 budget, had 1.146 billion rials 2022 surplus

ECB has raised interest rates by a total of 2.5 percentage points since July
Oman’s Sultan ratified a 2023 budget with a deficit of RO1.3 billion ($3.38 billion) or three per cent of GDP, the finance ministry said on Sunday, adding that the 2022 budget achieved a surplus of RO1.146.
The 2023 budget sees revenues of RO10.05 billion, five per cent lower than 2022, and expenditures of RO11.35 billion, 6.4 per cent lower the previous year.
Higher oil prices boosted 2022 revenues to RO14.234 billion, the finance ministry said. Last year’s budget had been based on a forecast price of $50 per barrel but the government now estimates the average price in 2022 to be $94.
The 2023 budget is based on a price of $55 per barrel.
Public spending in 2022 was RO13.088 billion, the ministry said. The surplus allowed the government to reduce public debt from RO20.8 billion in 2021 to RO17.7 billion in 2022.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Oman, one of the Gulf’s weaker economies, to post fiscal and external surpluses over the medium term, due mainly to higher oil revenue, fiscal discipline and the introduction of value added tax.
Last month, S&P Global upgraded Oman’s credit rating to BB, from BB-, on improved fiscal performance and lower public debt. — Reuters
ECB has raised interest rates by a total of 2.5 percentage points since July
Multilateral institutions have activated the process of formulating globally acceptable standards of regulation
Wall Street faces its worst annual drop since 2008, with the S&P 500 index down 20%
GMG sees online and offline as complementary modes to address consumer needs
The agreement with Kezad Group will mark Dana Steel’s first venture in Abu Dhabi
E-cars likely trump card for 2024
Balances in the British pound and Japanese yen reduced to zero
Brent crude heads for 8% gain in 2022