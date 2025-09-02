Oman officially launches 10-year golden visa to attract global investors and drive economic growth

The Sultanate of Oman has officially rolled out its highly anticipated Golden Visa program on August 31, 2025, marking a milestone in the nation’s journey to position itself as a hub for investment, innovation, and opportunity. Unlike traditional residency initiatives, the Oman Golden Visa is a forward-looking program aligned with Oman Vision 2040, the country’s long-term roadmap to diversify its economy, accelerate digital transformation, and create a sustainable future. The initiative represents a bold invitation for global investors, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals to be part of Oman’s evolving growth story.

The Oman Golden Visa offers a renewable 10-year residency that allows investors and their families to live, work, and thrive in the Sultanate without the need for a local sponsor. The program not only opens the door for foreign capital but also supports Oman’s efforts to strengthen key growth sectors such as tourism, energy, real estate, and technology.

Visa holders benefit from a host of advantages, including hassle-free renewal every 10 years, dedicated lanes at airports and border crossings, and residency rights extended to first-degree family members with no restrictions on age or number. Holders may employ up to three domestic workers, sponsor temporary visitors including friends and relatives, and own property outside Integrated Tourism Complexes (ITCs) for residential, commercial, or industrial purposes, with the right to transfer ownership.

Applicants can qualify with a minimum investment of OMR 200,000 through one or a combination of channels such as real estate acquisitions, establishing companies with audited capital shares, government bonds held for at least two years, fixed bank deposits of not less than five years, stock and securities portfolios, or generating employment for 50 Omani citizens or more. Foreign-owned companies with a minimum registered capital of OMR 200,000 may also nominate partners or senior executives for investor residency.

Eligibility requirements include a minimum net worth of OMR 200,000, being 21 years of age or older, having no criminal record, and holding valid health insurance. Applications are submitted through Migrate World, the main official operational partner authorized by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion as announced during the official launch of the Oman Golden Visa on August 31st.

By introducing this initiative, Oman reaffirms its commitment to strengthening its investment climate, offering long-term stability for families, and providing global citizens with access to a thriving, secure, and strategically positioned economy. With world-class education, healthcare, diverse cultural experiences, and some of the region’s most breathtaking landscapes, Oman’s Golden Visa program is more than a residency—it is an open door to opportunity and a prosperous future.